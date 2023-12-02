Gillingham vs Charlton Athletic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Gillingham and Charlton Athletic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

League Two side Gillingham will be hoping to pull off a classic cup upset when they host League One outfit Charlton Athletic at Priestfield Stadium in the FA Cup second round on Saturday afternoon.

The first round saw Gillingham win 2-0 at non-league Hereford, while Charlton required a replay to get past eighth-tier Cray Valley Paper Mills as a 1-1 home draw was followed by a comfortable 6-1 victory on the road.

The Gills are currently seventh in League Two after 20 rounds, which is the final promotion play-off position. They quickly bounced back from a 3-1 loss to Tranmere, with 1-0 victory at home against AFC Wimbledon thanks to an 85th minute winner.

As for the visitors, they are tenth in League One, seven points behind the final promotion play-off position, and will aim to build on a 2-1 win over Cheltenham Town in midweek thanks to a brace from striker Alfie May.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Gillingham vs Charlton Athletic kick-off time

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm GMT Venue: Priestfield Stadium Location: Gillingham, Kent

How to watch Gillingham vs Charlton Athletic online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be televised in the UK, but live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Gillingham team news

Gillingham welcomed striker Ashley Nadesan back to the fold in midweek after being out for almost a month with an ankle injury, but Tom Nichols should continue to spearhead the line from the outset in this encounter.

Shaun Williams has been dealing with a knee issue and was left out of the squad against Wimbledon, while George Lapslie is another doubt due to a hamstring issue.

Gillingham possible XI: Turner; Alexander, Masterson, Ogie, Malone; Coleman, Dieng, J. Williams, Lapslie, Mahoney; Nichols

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Morris Defenders: Masterson, Malone, Clark, Ogie, McKenzie, Ehmer, Alexander, Orji, Giles Midfielders: J. Williams, Mahoney, Dieng, Jefferies, Lapslie, Coleman, Clarke, Chambers, De Wilde, Agbebi Forwards: Bonne, Hawkins, Nadesan, Gbode, Walker, Sithole

Charlton Athletic team news

Charlton will have to make do without the services of English forward Miles Leaburn, who limped off with injury in the midweek clash. Serbia attacker Slobodan Tedic is widely expected to replace him in the starting XI. Leaburn will be joined on the treatment table by Panutche Camara (torn) and Terry Taylor (ankle).

Charlton Athletic possible XI: Maynard-Brewer; Watson, Hector, Jones, Edun; McGrandles, Dobson, Fraser; Blackett-Taylor, Tedic, May

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maynard-Brewer, Isted, Walker Defenders: Hector, Jones, Abankwah, Thomas, Ness, Edun, Watson, Asiimwe Midfielders: Dobson, Chin, McGrandles, Watson, Anderson, Campbell, Fraser Forwards: Kirk, Campbell, Blackett-Taylor, Tedic, May, Aneke, Kanu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/7/23 Gillingham 1-3 Charlton Club Friendly Games 31/8/22 Charlton 3-0 Gillingham EFL Trophy 16/3/22 Charlton 1-0 Gillingham League One 22/9/21 Gillingham 1-1 Charlton League One 13/2/21 Gillingham 3-1 Charlton League One

