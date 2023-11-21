Gibraltar vs Netherlands: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Gibraltar and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Netherlands will take on Gibraltar in their final group game of the Euro qualifiers at the Algarve Stadium on Tuesday.

The Dutch qualified from the group as runners-up after their narrow win against Ireland but will want to finish the group stage with a win. Nathan Ake scored a brace when Netherlands beat 3-0 Gibraltar at home and fans should expect a similar result in this fixture as well.

Gibraltar will be hoping for a miracle. Their last win in an official competition came back in October 2020. They are heading into the fixture on the back of a heavy 14-0 hammering at the hands of group winners France.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Gibraltar vs Netherlands kick-off time

Date: November 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Algarve Stadium

The game between Gibraltar and Netherlands will be played at the Algarve Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 7:45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Gibraltar vs Netherlands online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Viaplay Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Gibraltar team news

Due to his red card against France, Gibraltar defender Santos will be unavailable for Tuesday's game, as he is serving a suspension.

With a shortage of alternative center-back options, Ribas may turn to Jayce Olivero or Ethan Jolley, both primary full-backs, while 40-year-old Roy Chipolina will lead the team from the defence.

Gibraltar predicted XI: Coleing; Jolley, Sergeant, Mouelhi, R. Chipolina, J. Chipolina; Badr, Pozo, De Haro, Walker; De Barr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: D. Coleing, C. López, B. Banda Defenders: K. Chipolina, A. Mouelhi, J. Chipolina, E. Santos, J. Sergeant, E. Jolley, J. Olivero, R. Chipolina Midfielders: A. El Hmidi, M. Badr, M. Ruiz, K. Ronan, S. Ballantine, A. Hernandez, L. Walker, N. Pozo, E. De Haro Forwards: D. Peacock, J. Coombes, T. De Barr, L. Casciaro

Netherlands team news

Heading into the match against Ireland, Ronald Koeman faced a significant challenge with several key players, including Nathan Ake, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jeremie Frimpong, and Steven Bergwijn, sidelined due to injuries.

Since then, no new injuries were reported and the Dutch team will be hoping to make full use of their squad in the final group game.

Netherlands predicted XI: Flekken; De Vrij, Van Dijk, Blind; Teze, Koopmeiners, Wieffer, Hartman; Stengs, Dallinga, Malen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Noppert, Verbruggen Defenders: Blind, de Vrij, Dumfries, Hartman, Hato, van Dijk Midfielders: de Roon, Koopmeiners, Reijnders, Schouten, Veerman, Wieffer Forwards: Gakpo, Malen, Simons, Stengs, Weghorst

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2023 Netherlands 3-0 Gibraltar Euro qualifiers October 2021 Netherlands 6-0 Gibraltar World Cup qualifiers March 2021 Gibraltar 0-7 Netherlands World Cup qualifiers

