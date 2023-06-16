Gibraltar vs France: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Gibraltar and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France will look to maintain their 100 percent record in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers when they take on Gibraltar in Algarve, Portugal, on Friday.

About six months since that World Cup final defeat on penalties against Argentina, Didier Deschamps' side leads their European Championship qualifying group having last defeated Ireland 1-0 in March following a 4-0 win over the Dutch.

Bottom or at the opposite end in Group B, Gibraltar have so far suffered three-nil defeats against both Greece and Netherlands.

Gibraltar vs France kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Estadio Algarve

The Euro 2024 qualifying game between Gibraltar and France is scheduled for June 16, 2023, at Estadio Algarve in Algarve, Portugal.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Gibraltar vs France online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports Online Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports Online and available to stream live online through Viaplay.

Team news & squads

Gibraltar team news

Julio Ribas will have to do without Liam Walker, who is suspended, while Graeme Torrilla, Julian Valarino, Reece Styche and Michael Yome were left out of the squad.

22-year-old Niels Hartman will be hoping to earn his first senior start after coming on as a substitute against the Netherlands in March.

On the other hand, Roy Chipolina, 40, would use his experience alongside Jayce Olivero and Bernardo Lopes at center-back.

There are good chances that Cadiz midfielder Nicholas Pozo will start in midfield.

Gibraltar possible XI: Coleing; Sergeant, R. Chipolina, Lopes, Olivero, Britto; Hernandez, Pozo, Ronan, Casciaro; Coombes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Banda, Hankins, Coleing Defenders: Jolley, J. Chipolina, Sergeant, Hartman, Lopes, Olivero, R. Chipolina, Santos, Mouelhi, Britto Midfielders: Pozo, Valarino, Ronan, Hernandez, Torilla Forwards: Casciaro, Styche, Yome, Coombes

France team news

Adrien Rabiot had to pull out of the squad on account of a calf injury, and Boubacar Kamara has been called in place of the Juventus midfielder.

William Saliba, Paul Pogba, Lucas Hernandez and N'Golo Kante remain sidelined with their injury woes, while the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Ousmane Dembele and Wesley Fofana have found their way in this time around, with Fofana eyeing his first cap for Les Bleus on Friday.

Kolo Muani may assume the lead role in attack, ahead of Olivier Giroud, while Kylian Mbappe should be involved here. With Kingsley Coman or Dembele on the right, Antoine Griezmann will be depolyed in the number 10 position.

France possible XI: Maignan; Kounde, W. Fofana, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Y. Fofana; Coman, Griezmann, Mbappe; Kolo Muani.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Samba, Maignan, Areola Defenders: Pavard, Disasi, Upamecano, Kounde, Konate, Todibo, Camavinga, Hernandez Midfielders: Nkunku, Fofana, Tchouameni, Kamara, Veretout, K. Thuram Forwards: Dembele, Griezmann, Giroud, Mbappe, M. Thuram, Kolo Muani, Diaby, Coman

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between Gibraltar and France.

