HIFL: Gianluigi Buffon is my role model, says LASU Blazers’ Abiola Saka

Lagos State University’s Abiola Saka says he wants to emulate the career of and icon Gianluigi Buffon.

Despite his team losing 2-0 to OAU Giants in Wednesday’s game thanks to Opeyemi Adeyemi’s double, the goalkeeper earned rave reviews for his performance.

In the tension-soaked encounter, he made a string of superb saves to keep the scoreline respectable ahead of the return leg in Lagos.

In a chat with Goal after his team’s defeat, Saka claims he is eager to enjoy the same kind of successes as Italy’s World Cup winner and record cap-holder.

.@LASUBlazers' goalkeeper Abiola Saka had a great game against @OAUGiants and has revealed that he holds @gianluigibuffon as his idol #HiFL2019 pic.twitter.com/h36xy63x9n — Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) September 5, 2019

“Buffon is my role model and I am inspired by him because at his age, he is still performing and remains a force to be reckoned with,” he said.

“No disrespect to other goalkeepers in my school team, they have been helpful to me too and I have learnt one or two things from them.”

Following his team’s loss to Chike Egbunu-Olimene’s, Saka insists it is not yet over for his team and they will be firing on all cylinders in the return leg.

“We played our part only that luck was not on our side but I’m very optimistic that when they come to Lagos, we will show them the stuff we are made of,” he continued.

“This is our first time in the competition and going this far is a big achievement for us, but our main target is the title and that has not changed.”