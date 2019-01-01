Ghana's Yiadom ruled out of action until February

The 28-year-old will not play any more games in 2019 due to a fitness setback

defender Andy Yiadom faces about two months on the sidelines due to injury, Reading manager Mark Bowen has revealed.

Having featured in a 3-2 home loss to in the Championship on December 7, the right-back was conspicuously missing as the Royals visited Barnsley on Wednesday.

"Andy Yiadom is likely to be out for a significant time – six or seven weeks," Bowen said, as reported by his club's official website.

"When it’s a length of time, it then depends on how quick a healer he is.

"Things are conspiring against us a little bit on that front but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves.

"We wipe ourselves down and recover."

Yiadom has been a key man for Reading so far this season, having featured in 18 of 21 league games.

The 28-year-old is expected to be back in action by March when Ghana engage in their next set of international matches.