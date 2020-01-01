Ghanaian wonderkid Dwomoh extends deal with Genk after being linked with Chelsea and Arsenal

The 15-year-old had been linked with a departure, but he is now slated to remain at the Luminus Arena in a deal that runs through until 2024

have revealed the team has extended Pierre Dwomoh’s contract, keeping the 15-year-old at the Luminus Arena until 2024.

The wonderkid was handed his first pro contract in 2019, having impressed with the U19 team. Nevertheless, he will continue with his development with the Smurfs despite interest from , , and .

He has been promoted to the first team – meaning he will stand a chance of competing for a place in Hannes Wolf’s starting XI alongside Dries Wouters, Bryan Heynen and Eboue Kouassi from next season.



“Pierre Dwomoh is yet to turn 16 but is ready to take the plunge,” a statement from the club read.

“He came over from as a 12-year-old, signed his first contract last summer and already made his debut in an exhibition game in preparation for last season.



“Dwomoh is a versatile midfielder who also showed in the past campaign in the Youth League.

“Despite concrete interest from European giant like Juventus, Pierre has extended his contract in Genk with four seasons today.”

With this, he becomes the fifth African in manager Wolf’s squad alongside compatriot Joseph Paintsil, Stephen Odey, Paul Onuachu and Eboue Kouassi who is on loan from .

Born in but of Ghanaian descent, Dwomoh joined the Smurfs as a 12-year-old from Anderlecht – and has grown through Genk’s youth ranks due to his versatility.

He was part of the Belgian outfit’s squad that featured in the 2019-20 Uefa Youth League – where they failed to qualify from Group E which comprises of , Red Bull Salzburg, Genk and .

Dwomoh featured in four games but Kevin Van Dessel’s boys could not progress past the group phase having accrued eight points in six outings.

On the international scene, Dwomoh has represented Belgium at U15 and U17 levels. Aged 14 years and eight months, he made a scoring debut for Belgium U15 in their 2-2 draw versus the on May 3 last year.

After five games and two goals, he was promoted to the U17 squad where he has featured eight times with a goal. In future, he is eligible to represent the Black Stars at senior level.