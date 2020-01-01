Ghana FA delivers new update on Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah interest after latest exchange

The football's governing body spokesman Henry Asante Twum has spoken on the status of their relationship with the 21-year-old

Football Association (GFA) communications director Henry Asante Twum has revealed the football's governing body has not made an attempt to lure striker Eddie Nketiah for an international future with the Black Stars.

The 21-year-old, who currently plays for at youth level, and the GFA have been in the news concerning a possible discussion for a nationality switch following a social media exchange after Arsenal beat 2-1 to win the English on Saturday.

He was born in London to Ghanaian parents and reportedly turned down a first approach to play for the Black Stars in 2019 ahead of the (Afcon).

“All his parents are from Ghana and he [Nketiah] has represented England in all youth competitions," Asante Twum said, as reported by Citi Sports.

“He has won two trophies this season, that is with in the Championship and then with Arsenal, so we congratulated him on twitter for his achievement. He also responded to our tweet to show his appreciation.

“It is not far-fetched to strategically congratulate him to let him know that eyes are watching.

“Contacting his family has not come up yet. When the process begins, the media will be updated.

“That move cannot be made without the input of technical handlers.

“Where we sit, nothing of the sort has come to our table.”

After Saturday's match where Nketiah came on as an 81st minute substitute, the GFA quoted his celebratory post on Twitter with a reply "congratulations Eddie Nketiah".

The striker, who also picked a Championship winner’s medal with Leeds United with whom he spent the first part of the season, then responded "thank you", an exchange that prompted speculation about his international future.

Thank you🙌🏾🙏🏾 — Eddie Nketiah 📞 (@EddieNketiah9) August 2, 2020

In March, new Ghana coach CK Akonnor announced a list of seven diasporans being courted for a switch of international allegiance to represent the Black Stars.

The roster, which included the trio of Derrick Luckassen, Jeremy Doku and Francis Amuzu, centre-back Alexander Djiku, Gent midfielder Elisha Owusu and starlet Bryan Brobbey, had no place for Nketiah.

Recent reports say the FA have added and Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey to their list of targets.