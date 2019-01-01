Ghana coach Appiah should be 'given the benefit of doubt' - Basigi

The Black Stars boss has received backing following the unveiling of his latest squad for the upcoming games

Renowned Ghanaian coach Yusif Basigi has called for support for Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah in the wake of the squad announcement for a 2021 qualifying double-header later this month.

Last week, Appiah announced a 23-man roster for the November 14 and 18 clashes with and Sao Tome and Principe, respectively, in Group C.

The list featured seven debutants including the -based duo of 's Mohammed Salisu and Real Mallorca's Iddrisu Baba, as well as 19-year-old -based midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

“I think Kwesi Appiah has seen the players after he travelled to Europe to scout for players," Basigi told GNA.

“These are the players he thinks would give him results. Let’s give him the benefit of the doubt.

"These are the right materials for him and he knows best.

"These are players he feels can best fit into his game plan so let’s support it.”

Basigi also shared his thoughts on the future of Appiah as Black Stars coach as pressure mounts on him following 's poor performance at the Africa Cup of Nations in July.

“We should have patience for him. We are always in a hurry because we are result-oriented," Basigi opined.

"Meanwhile, in some countries, some coaches have been hired for about five years and are still managing the role.

“If we go for a new coach, he would bring his philosophy and it would take a while to give us the needed results. So why not give him some time to deliver?”

Appiah's current contract runs out in December.

