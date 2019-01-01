Getafe vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Zinedine Zidane's side bounced back from a disappointing draw against Leganes to win against Athletic, but will want to finish the season on a high

will travel to on Thursday evening in and are set to end the season in third place, while the home side will still be chasing the dream of a top-four finish.

Zinedine Zidane's side had faint hope of finishing above city rivals , though a seven-point gap still separates the two going into Thursday's game.

Getafe will be buoyed by the fact that a win over the defending European champions will give them a five-point lead ahead fifth-placed to secure football for next season.

Game Getafe vs Real Madrid Date Thursday, April 25 Time 8:30pm BST / 3:30pm EST Stream fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports / beIN Sports en Espanol fuboTV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be streamed via Eleven Sports 1 or watched on TV on ITV 4.

UK TV channel Online stream ITV 4 Eleven Sports 1

Squads & Team News

Position Getafe squad Goalkeepers Chichizola, Soria, Yanez Defenders Antunes, Cabrera, Olivera, Miquel, Suarez, Foulquier, Angel Midfielders Bruno, Bergara, Portillo, Shibasaki, Saiz, Cristoforo, Flamini, Arambarri, Maksimovic Forwards Mata, Angel, Molina, Ndiaye, Duro

Getafe will be without the services of defender Djene Dakonam due to his dismissal against .

Potential Getafe starting XI: Soria; Suarez, Gonzalez, Miquel, Cabrera; Shibasaki, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Mata; Molina, Duro

Position Real Madrid squad Goalkeepers Navas, Courtois, Luca, Moha Defenders Vallejo, Varane, Reguilon, Nacho, Carvajal, Marcelo Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos, Llorente Forwards Benzema, Bale, Vazquez

Sergio Ramos has been sidelined with a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the side for a few weeks, but may be available to return to the squad. Thibaut Courtois and Mariano Diaz, however, have returned to training but are still doubts.

Potential Real Madrid starting XI: Navas; Varane, Vallejo, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Vazquez, Benzema, Asensio

Betting & Match Odds

Real Madrid are strong favourites to win, with odds of 10/11 at bet365 . A draw is 11/4, while the price on a Getafe win is 11/4.

Match Preview

Los Blancos managed to bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw against with a comprehensive 3-0 win against Athletic in which Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick.

Though Real Madrid have struggled to replace the departed Cristiano Ronaldo this season, leading to a disappointing season that will see them lift no silverware – having lost La Liga early on to , crashing out of the Champions League to dark horses and being eliminated in the – the international has been impressive for his side in recent times.

With 21 strikes this season in , Benzema has scored more league goals than his former team-mate and is currently Real Madrid's top-scorer for the campaign.

While it was expected that Gareth Bale was to be the one to step up to the Ronaldo-less plate, it is Benzema who has been the impressive forward under Zidane.

Still, with Real Madrid set for a third-placed finish, it has hardly been a rewarding campaign.

With Barcelona set to be crowned La Liga champions, Zidane has insisted that his side would be title-challengers once again as soon as the new season begins, reminding reporters that Real Madrid are still the more decorated Spanish side.

The Catalan giants are headed for their 26th Spanish title, while Real Madrid still sit on 33 titles – more than any club in the history of the Spanish top-flight.

"La Liga is very important. It's the daily objective," Zidane told reporters. "It's going to be our first objective for the next season.

"We have 33 Liga titles. How many do Barcelona have? It's true they are doing great in the last few years, and we have to recognise them, but in our history there are many more titles. For me it's the most important title to fight for."

Zidane is expected to dip into the transfer window comprehensively this summer with a complete squad overhaulon the cards as he looks to rebuild his team for the 2019-20 season.