Getafe vs Valencia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Getafe and Valencia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Getafe will leapfrog by two places on the La Liga standings at least temporarily, if they beat Valencia at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Friday.

On the back of a 2-1 win over Atzeneta in Copa del Rey, the home side are currently 10th on the league standings table.

Whereas Los Ches, who picked a 1-0 victory against Arosa in the cup competitions, are in between Las Palmas and Getafe at ninth place in the La Liga standings.

Getafe vs Valencia kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Perez

La Liga match between Getafe and Valencia will be played at Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on December 8 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Getafe vs Valencia online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 2 and LaLigaTV in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Team news & squads

Getafe team news

Jose Angel Carmona, Mauro Arambarri and Enes Unal are sidelined through injuries.

Omar Alderete saw red against Las Palmas, while Diego Rico and Damian Suarez picked up their fifth bookings in the same game. As a result, the trio are suspended for Valencia's visit.

The likes of Mason Greenwood, Borja Mayoral and Nemanja Maksimovic are expected to be given a run-in as a result of the above-mentioned absentees.

Getafe possible XI: Soria; Iglesias, Dakonam, Alvarez, Angileri; Greenwood, Milla, Maksimovic, Alena; Mayoral, Latasa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Soria, Fuzato Defenders: Alvarez, Djene, Duarte, Mitrovic, Angileri, Iglesias Midfielders: Alena, Maksimovic, Milla, Rodriguez Forwards: Mayoral, Latasa, Lozano, Mata, Greenwood

Valencia team news

Despite making it back in training after recovering from a back problem, Andre Almeida remains a doubt, while Jose Gaya is ruled out with a muscular issue.

Among the expected changes, names such as Fran Perez, Javi Guerra and Thierry Correia are likely to be recalled in the XI by manager Ruben Maraja.

Hugo Duro will continue to lead the attack, along with another start for 18-year-old Yarek Gasiorowski at left-back.

Valencia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Correia, Mosquera, Paulista, Gasiorowski; Foulquier, Pepelu, Guerra, Perez; Lopez, Duro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mamardashvili, Domenech, Rivero Defenders: Diakhaby, Ozkacar, Paulista, Mosquera, Vazquez, Correia, Foulquier Midfielders: Guillamon, Pepelu, Guerra, Almeida, Amallah, Gonzalbez, Perez, Canos Forwards: Duro, Yaremchuk, Mari, Lopez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Getafe and Valencia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 20, 2023 Getafe 1-0 Valencia La Liga September 4, 2022 Valencia 5-1 Getafe La Liga March 12, 2022 Getafe 0-0 Valencia La Liga August 13, 2021 Valencia 1-0 Getafe La Liga February 27, 2021 Getafe 3-0 Valencia La Liga

