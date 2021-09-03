'Get the jab and be safe' - Mourinho urges Xhaka to get vaccinated after positive Covid case

The Switzerland international missed his nation's friendly with Greece earlier this week after he was revealed to have the coronavirus

Jose Mourinho has told Granit Xhaka to seek out a Covid-19 jab after the Arsenal midfielder tested positive for coronavirus amid the disclosure that he is not vaccinated.

The Switzerland international missed his nation's friendly with Greece earlier this week and is expected to sit out their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers across the rest of the international break as well.

Now, Mourinho - who pursued the Gunners star's signature with Roma across a busy summer transfer window - has urged the 28-year-old to reconsider his stance on not taking the vaccine.

What has been said?

Mourinho was spotted to have commented on an Instagram post from Xhaka on Friday, following the news that the Rossocrociati star had tested positive.

Having initially posted a photo to celebrate his latest international call-up, the playmaker was forced to watch on from afar for his country's clash with Greece, and now has been approached by Mourinho on the social media platform too.

"Get the jab Granit and be safe," the Portuguese wrote.

Switzerland explain Xhaka decision

Having seen their captain ruled out at short notice, the Swiss Football Association's head of communications Adrian Arnold explained that while Xhaka was recommended to take the vaccine, he turned it down as is his right to do so.

Article continues below

“Granit Xhaka was not vaccinated,” he was quoted by Blick. "He’s a player who isn’t vaccinated. We left this up to each player. It’s a personal decision of each player – just like any other person in Switzerland.

“We have issued a recommendation that everyone vaccinates. But he decided for himself personally. And it is also his right not to be vaccinated.”

Further reading