Get creative and Join The Pride - Back England’s Lionesses with 3 Lines

Official Hair Care Partner of the England Teams, Head & Shoulders, is calling for fans to back the side by getting creative with their hair

will come to a standstill on Thursday night as the Lionesses hope to see off Norway and secure a Women’s World Cup semi-final berth.

Phil Neville’s side have captured the imaginations of a nation after coming into the tournament as one of the favourites in , sweeping into the last eight with four consecutive victories.

And Head & Shoulders, an Official Partner of England’s Men’s and Women’s football teams, are encouraging fans to adopt a series of bespoke hair styles to show their support for the Lionesses.

So, ahead of the big game, it is time to put ‘3 Lines’ in your hair, to represent the 3 Lions on your shirt and get behind the girls.

From 3 twists to 3 cornrows, or even getting ‘Scalp Brave’ and shaving 3 Lines into your hair, Head & Shoulders are calling for everyone to get creative and adapting the brief to fit their own personal style, to #JoinThePride and back the team in their bid for glory.

“As a team, there is nothing better than seeing how engaged the fans are and hearing them chant, so having this level of support makes such a difference,” said midfielder Keira Walsh of the ‘3 Lines’ campaign.

Head & Shoulders new DERMA&PURE formula gives both male and female fans the confidence to own these styles by preventing early signs of dandruff, leaving both hair and the scalp looking great.

Head & Shoulders is the Official Hair Care Partner of the England Football Teams and the UK’s #1 anti-dandruff shampoo brand. Follow #JoinThePride on social media and get behind the Lionesses