Gervinho’s strike not enough as Parma continue winless run

The Cote d’Ivoire international scored his tenth goal of the season as the Crusaders suffered their second consecutive defeat

Gervinho was on target as went down to a 3-1 defeat to at Ennio Tardini in Sunday’s Italian game.

After losing to before the international break, Roberto D'Aversa’s men continued on the same path despite the 31-year-old giving the Crusaders an early lead.

The Ivorian who was handed his 23rd league appearance got the curtain raiser in the eighth minute of the encounter.

In the 24th minute, Mario Pasalic levelled for Gian Piero Gasperini’s men to start the impressive comeback.

Duvan Zapata then put his side in front for the first time in the game in the 75th minute and completed his brace in additional time to condemn the hosts to their sixth defeat of the season.

Gervinho who now has 10 league goals this term was replaced in the 65th minute by Marcello Gazzola.

The loss saw Parma remain on 33 points from 29 games and 11th in the league standings. They visit for their next game on Wednesday.