'Gerrard would walk into Rangers team and score a winner against Celtic!'

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes his former team-mate could contribute to the team he currently manages

Danny Murphy says he has no doubt that Steven Gerrard could still play at a high level as the former midfielder says his former team-mate could walk right into this team and give fits.

Gerrard ended his playing career in 2016 following an up-and-down stint with the after departing Liverpool following a nearly three-decade-long stay with the Premier League club.

He took charge of Rangers last summer, and oversaw a victory over Celtic at the Ibrox last December.

Gerrard recently featured for Liverpool once again as part of a charity match, where he scored the winning goal in the final minute in a victory over as part of a legends match at Anfield.

And Murphy saw enough that made him believe that the 38-year-old former midfielder could do a job for the team he managers.

"I don't know his fitness right now. But what I saw the other day and what I've seen over the years, with a little bit of tweaking, he would walk into that Rangers team," said the TalkSport pundit.

"He would boss it. He would be humble and say no. He's still in his 30s."

Celtic currently maintain a 10 point lead over Rangers in the league, despite the midseason of Brendan Rodgers to .

Article continues below

The two historic rivals are set to face off on Sunday, and Murphy says that, if he were a player, Gerrard could make a real contribution in that match with his current skillset.

"If he put his boots on against Celtic it wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if they won and he got the winner.

"That's just what he does. But he's not going to do it so let's not get hopeful for the Rangers fans."