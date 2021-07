The team walked off the field with five minutes left to play because of insults directed at the 23-year-old defender

The Germany Olympics team's friendly match against Honduras came to an abrupt end on Saturday when the players walked off the field because of alleged racist abuse directed at Jordan Torunarigha.

The Olympcs team faced the Central American nation in preparation for the 2020 Olympics, which begin next week.

The teams were tied at 1-1, with Germany equalising thanks to a goal from Felix Uduokhai.

What has happened?

The players walked off the field with five minutes left to play.

The team's Twitter account claimed that the players decided to leave because defender Torunarigha had been racially insulted.

"The game had to be stopped five minutes before the end when the score was 1-1. After our player Jordan Torunarigha was racially insulted, the German team left the field together," the German football association (DFB) account tweeted.

The DFB said to Goal and SPOX that the insult was made by one of the Honduras players.

There were no spectators at the match, which was played in Wakayama, Japan.

Torunarigha abused again

This is not the first time Torunarigha has been the subject of racist abuse.

In February last year, the Hertha Berlin defender was targeted by Schalke fans during a DFB-Pokal encounter.

Schalke were subsequently fined €50,000 for the incident by the DFB.

Racism to the fore again

Racism in football has been a prominent issue this summer.

Three England players - Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka - were all victims of racist abuse on social media after missing penalties in the Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy.

Each player published a statement on social media during the week in which they spoke out against the discrimination.

"There is no place for racism or hate of any kind in football or in any area of society and to the majority of people coming together to call out the people sending these messages, by taking action and reporting these comments to the police and by driving out the hate by being kind to one another, we will win," Saka wrote on Thursday.

Like Saka, Rashford admitted he expected to receive racist messages and comments following his miss, saying: "I've grown into a sport where I expect to read things written about myself. Whether it be the colour of my skin, where I grew up or, most recently, how I decide to spend my time off the pitch I can take critique of my performance all day long, my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from."

Racism on social media has been a recurring problem throughout the last year, with many players highlighting the abuse they received, prompting English football to boycott Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to force them to tackle the issue.

Further reading