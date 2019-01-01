Germany vs Netherlands: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Two of Europe's superpowers clash in a titanic Euro 2020 qualifier in Hamburg

can heap the pressure on the in qualifying Group C while taking a major step towards the finals themselves when the two giants clash at the Volksparkstadion on Friday.

Having won three fixtures from three, including a 3-2 success in Amsterdam, the hosts are well on their way to qualifying after the disaster that was their 2018 World Cup campaign.

The Netherlands, who did not even reach , have played only twice but trail pool leaders by nine points, though the first-place side have played two additional games.

With the Dutch under pressure, there is much riding on the match in Hamburg.

Game Germany vs Netherlands Date Friday, September 6 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN 2 / TUDN USA / UniMas fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Mix and can be streamed via Sky Go Extra.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Mix Sky Go Extra

Squads & Team News

Position Germany squad Goalkeepers Neuer, Leno, Ter Stegen Defenders Ginter, Tah, Klostermann, Schulz, Sule, Halstenberg, Stark, Kehrer Midfielders Hector, Kimmich, Havertz, Kroos, Brandt, Reus, Gnabry, Gundogan, Can Forwards Werner, Waldschmidt

Leroy Sane, who was on target when the sides met in March, is the most notable absentee for Germany as he sits out with a knee ligament injury. Julian Draxler and Leon Goretzka are also missing.

Possible Germany starting XI: Neuer; Ginter, Sule, Tah; Kehrer, Kimmich, Kroos, Schulz; Gnabry, Werner, Reus

Position Netherlands squad Goalkeepers Cillessen, Zoet, Vermeer Defenders Blind, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Veltman, De Ligt, Ake, Van Aanholt, Dumfries Midfielders Wijnaldum, Strootman, Propper, Vilhena, De Roon, De Jong Forwards Babel, Depay, Promes, De Jong, Berghuis, Bergwijn, Malen

Netherlands have all their star players available and boast a nice mix of youth and experience in a high-quality side.

Memphis Depay, who has 16 international goals, is expected to lead the line.

Possible Netherlands starting XI: Cillessen; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Blind; Wijnaldum, De Jong, De Roon; Bergwijn, Depay, Babel

Betting & Match Odds

Germany are odds on favourites to win this game, priced 19/20 at bet365. The Netherlands are on offer at 14/5, while a draw can be backed at 3/1.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.