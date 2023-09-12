How to watch the Friendlies match between Germany and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Out-of-sorts Euro 2024 hosts Germany will be looking to snap their recent run of poor results when they host France in a friendly on Tuesday at the Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund.

Germany, who crashed out of last year’s World Cup group stage after also losing to Japan, slumped to yet another shocking 4-1 home defeat to same team in their friendly on Saturday, deepening the sense of crisis hanging over the Euro 2024 hosts.

Although Takuma Asano and Ao Tanaka's late goals made the final scoreline look more embarrassing for the hosts in Wolfsburg, it was the team’s third straight defeat, and fourth in five matches, including defeats to Poland and Colombia, with fewer than nine months to go before the tournament begins.

Needless to say, Hansi Flick's managerial job was under serious pressure after having a string of bad results and the loss to Japan proved to be the final nail in the coffin. The German FA lost patience in Flick, and dismissed him with immediate effect, with Rudi Voller set to take over on an interim basis with support from Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner.

It will be interesting to see who will be the next Die Mannschaft boss, with Julian Nagelsmann and Oliver Glasner bandied about as the two prime candidates under consideration to take over the reins soon. Whoever succeeds Flick faces a tricky task to get this seriously underperforming team back on track ahead of Euro 2024.

On the other hand, France are on track to become one of the first teams to secure their tickets for Euro 2024 finals in Germany next summer. Didier Deschamps’ men have not lost a game since contesting last winter’s World Cup final, winning all five qualifying matches without conceding.

On Thursday night in Paris, they recorded a routine 2-0 victory against the Republic of Ireland thanks to goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram. Les Bleus will feel a lot more confident after another victory away against a European giant that is anticipated to feature in the later rounds of the tournament next summer.

Germany vs France kick-off time

Date: September 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The international friendly match between Germany and France will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on September 12 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Germany vs France online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 2, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay app. Fans can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Germany team news

Germany will still be without the services of Jamal Musiala and Niclas Fullkrug, who were forced out of the squad last week through injury.

In light of the poor defensive display against Japan, Germany's interim trio are likely to make several changes at the back, with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is still playing in the absence of the long-term injured Manuel Neuer and made a raft of impressive saves against Japan to prevent further embarrassment, hoping for more support from his defence this time around.

The Bild are reporting centre-back Niklas Süle has left the team camp for family reason. Whether the Borussia Dortmund centre-back will miss the game is unclear, but Malick Thiaw is likely to replace him alongside Antonio Rudiger at the heart of backline, flanked by Benjamin Henrichs and Robins Gosens at right-back and left-back, respectively.

With Fullkrug injured means there are no out-and-out strikers in the squad, Kai Havertz will likely start up front once again for Germany. Thomas Muller could be another alternative for the false-nine role.

Germany possible XI: Ter Stegen; Henrichs, Thiaw, Rüdiger, Gosens; Gündogan, Kimmich; Sané, Wirtz, Gnabry; Havertz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Baumann, Trapp Defenders: Schlotterback, Rudiger, Tah, Thiaw, Henrichs Midfielders: Kimmich, Can, Gundogan, Nmecha, Gross, Gosens, Wirtz, Havertz, Brandt Forwards: Sane, Gnabry, Schade, Hofmann, Muller

France team news

France will have to make do without Olivier Giroud, who was forced off against the Republic of Ireland with an ankle injury. Marcus Thuram is in line to replace him after scoring off the bench last time out. Chelsea duo Christopher Nkunku and Wesley Fofana are among the other notable absentees for the visitors.

Some players who did not start last Thursday may get a chance as head coach Didier Deschamps looks to utilise this friendly game to give opportunities to peripheral members of his squad.

Eduardo Camavinga, William Saliba and Randal Kolo Muani will be among those pushing for a place in the starting XI after being left out at the Parc des Princes last week.

France possible XI: Maignan; Pavard, Saliba, Disasi, T Hernandez; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Griezmann; Kolo Muani, Thuram, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Maignan, Samba Defenders: Disasi, T. Hernandez, L. Hernandez, Konaté, Koundé, Pavard, Saliba, Upamecano Midfielders: Camavinga, Fofana, Kamara, Rabiot, Tchouaméni Forwards: Coman, Dembélé, Griezmann, Kolo Muani, Mbappé, Thuram

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/6/21 France 1-0 Germany European Championship 17/10/18 France 2-1 Germany UEFA Nations League 7/9/18 Germany 0-0 France UEFA Nations League 15/11/17 Germany 2-2 France International Friendly 8/7/16 Germany 0-2 France European Championship

