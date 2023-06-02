This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Germany U17 vs France U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Euro U17 Championship final

How to watch the UEFA U17 Championship match between Germany and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Germany U17 will face defending champions France U17 as both teams vie for their fourth Euro U17 Championship title in Friday's final which will be held in Budapest.

There were a total of 12 goals in the two semi-finals, wherein Germany registered a 5-3 win over Poland, while France defeated Spain 3-1.

Interestingly, both of this year's finalists were initially drawn in the same group. In their Group C encounter, Germany emerged as 3-1 winners and went on top the group. In the quarter-finals thereafter, Germany pipped Switzerland 3-2 on penalties, while France overcame England 1-0.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Germany U17 vs France U17 kick-off time & stadium

Date:June 2, 2023
Kick-off time:7 pm BST
Venue:Hidegkuti Nandor Stadium

The U17 Championship final between Germany and France is scheduled for June 2, 2023, at Hidegkuti Nandor Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.

It will kick off at 7 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Germany U17 vs France U17 online - TV channels & live streams

BBC Red ButtonWatch here
BBC iPlayerWatch here
UEFA.tvWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC Red Button and available to stream live online through BBC iPlayer/Sport Website and UEFA.tv.

Team news & squads

Germany U17 team news

Center-back Maxim Dal is back from suspension and should be part of Christian Wuck's five-man backline.

Taylan Bulut making way for Dal's inclusion may also be the only change in the XI, as Assan Ouedraogo also looked in good shape against Poland after recovering from a knock in the quarter-finals.

Germany U17 possible XI: Schmitt; Da Silva Moreira, Jeltsch, Dal, Kabar; Ouedraogo, Harchaoui; Herrmann, Darvich, Brunner; Moerstedt.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Schmitt, Heide
Defenders:Dal, Odogu, Kabar, Hennig, Bulut
Midfielders:Harchaoui, Osawe, Jeltsch, Watjen, Ouedraogo, Dardai, Darvich, Malanga, Herrmann, Da Silva Moreira
Forwards:Brunner, Moerstedt, Ramsak

France U17 team news

Winger Tidiane Diallo returns after serving a one-match ban. However, it is likely that Jean-Luc Vannuchi may opt to start with Diallo's replacement in Tidiam Gomis, after the latter's performance against Spain in the semis.

Yanis Issoufou may also find himself in the XI after scoring off the bench, considering that Vannuchi has quite often made changes to his line-ups in the tournament.

France U17 possible XI: Argney; Titi, Meupiyou, Kayi Sanda, Sangui; Bouabre, Ferro, Bouneb; Issoufou, Lambourde, Gomis.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Argney, Niflore
Defenders:Kayi Sanda, Meupiyou, Sinate, Gadou, Sangui, Sadi, Titi
Midfielders:Sylla, Ferro, Traore, Bouabre, Bouneb, Gomis, Diallo, Lambourde
Forwards:Bouchenna, Tincres, Issoufou

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
May 20, 2023France U17 1-3 Germany U17U17 Championship
May 25, 2022Germany U17 1-1 (3-4 pen.) France U17U17 Championship
May 22, 2015France U17 4-1 Germany U17U17 Championship
May 12, 2012Germany U17 3-0 France U17U17 Championship

