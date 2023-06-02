Germany U17 vs France U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Euro U17 Championship final

How to watch the UEFA U17 Championship match between Germany and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Germany U17 will face defending champions France U17 as both teams vie for their fourth Euro U17 Championship title in Friday's final which will be held in Budapest.

There were a total of 12 goals in the two semi-finals, wherein Germany registered a 5-3 win over Poland, while France defeated Spain 3-1.

Interestingly, both of this year's finalists were initially drawn in the same group. In their Group C encounter, Germany emerged as 3-1 winners and went on top the group. In the quarter-finals thereafter, Germany pipped Switzerland 3-2 on penalties, while France overcame England 1-0.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Germany U17 vs France U17 kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 pm BST Venue: Hidegkuti Nandor Stadium

It will kick off at 7 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Germany U17 vs France U17 online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC Red Button and available to stream live online through BBC iPlayer/Sport Website and UEFA.tv.

Team news & squads

Germany U17 team news

Center-back Maxim Dal is back from suspension and should be part of Christian Wuck's five-man backline.

Taylan Bulut making way for Dal's inclusion may also be the only change in the XI, as Assan Ouedraogo also looked in good shape against Poland after recovering from a knock in the quarter-finals.

Germany U17 possible XI: Schmitt; Da Silva Moreira, Jeltsch, Dal, Kabar; Ouedraogo, Harchaoui; Herrmann, Darvich, Brunner; Moerstedt.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmitt, Heide Defenders: Dal, Odogu, Kabar, Hennig, Bulut Midfielders: Harchaoui, Osawe, Jeltsch, Watjen, Ouedraogo, Dardai, Darvich, Malanga, Herrmann, Da Silva Moreira Forwards: Brunner, Moerstedt, Ramsak

France U17 team news

Winger Tidiane Diallo returns after serving a one-match ban. However, it is likely that Jean-Luc Vannuchi may opt to start with Diallo's replacement in Tidiam Gomis, after the latter's performance against Spain in the semis.

Yanis Issoufou may also find himself in the XI after scoring off the bench, considering that Vannuchi has quite often made changes to his line-ups in the tournament.

France U17 possible XI: Argney; Titi, Meupiyou, Kayi Sanda, Sangui; Bouabre, Ferro, Bouneb; Issoufou, Lambourde, Gomis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Argney, Niflore Defenders: Kayi Sanda, Meupiyou, Sinate, Gadou, Sangui, Sadi, Titi Midfielders: Sylla, Ferro, Traore, Bouabre, Bouneb, Gomis, Diallo, Lambourde Forwards: Bouchenna, Tincres, Issoufou

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 20, 2023 France U17 1-3 Germany U17 U17 Championship May 25, 2022 Germany U17 1-1 (3-4 pen.) France U17 U17 Championship May 22, 2015 France U17 4-1 Germany U17 U17 Championship May 12, 2012 Germany U17 3-0 France U17 U17 Championship

