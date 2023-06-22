Germany vs Israel: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between Germany and Israel, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning champions Germany will take on Israel in their opening game of the 2023 Uefa U21 Championship at the Ramaz Shengelia Stadium in Georgia on Thursday.

Apart from a shock 4-0 defeat to Poland at home, Germany had a smooth passage through the qualifiers, winning the other nine games. However, their form in the friendlies prior to the Championship has been dismal, with only one win in five matches.

Similarly, Israel haven't had the best of form heading into the tournament, having only won one of their last five warm-up friendlies before the U21 Championship.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Germany vs Israel kick-off time

Date: 22 June Kick-off time: 12 pm EDT Venue: Ramaz Shengelia Stadium

The match between Germany and Israel will be held at the Ramaz Shengelia Stadium in Georgia at 5 pm BST on June 22.

How to watch Germany vs Israel online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV on any channel but will be available to stream live online through uefa.tv.

Team news & squads

Germany team news

While Germany don't have any injury problems, they have seen Ansgar Knauff, Jordan Beyer, Patrick Osterhage and Jan Thielman voluntarily withdraw from the squad.

Germany possible XI: Atubolu; Vagnoman, Bisseck, Dardai, Netz; Stiller, Keitel, Huseinbasic; Schade, Moukoko, Alidou

Position Players Goalkeepers: Atubolu, Mantl, Fruchtl Defenders: Vagnoman, Schmidt, Dardai, Bisseck, Fischer, Matriciani, Bauer, Netz Midfielders: Kraub, Ole Becker, Keitel, Stiller, Martel, Weibhaupt, Huseinbasic Forwards: Schade, Moukoko, Weiper, Alidou, Ngankam

Israel team news

Apart from Dor Turgeman who missed Israel's third-place playoff win at the U20 World Cup and could be a doubt for this game, the Israeli squad don't have any other injury worries.

Israel possible XI: Keuof; Jaber, Cohen, Lemkin, Blorian, Morgan; Kartsev, Gandelman, Gloukh; Turgeman, Gorno

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peretz, Keuof, Tzarfati Defenders: Jaber, Morgan, Blorian, Cohen, Karzev, Revivo, Layous, Lemkin Midfielders: Gandelman, Gloukha, Turgeman, Bilevi, Azoulay, Hofmeister, Ferede, Hagag Forwards: Arad, Gorno, Khalaili, Abu Rumi

Head-to-Head Record

Germany and Israel have met one another eight times in the past, with the Germans winning five games, and the remaining three ending in draws.

The previous 5 matchups between both nations have been won by Germany.

Date Match Competition 29/03/22 Israel 0-1 Germany U21 Championship qualification 07/10/21 Germany 3-2 Israel U21 Championship qualification 22/03/18 Germany 3-0 Israel U21 Championship qualification 14/11/17 Israel 2-5 Germany U21 Championship qualification 24/03/13 Israel 1-2 Germany Friendly

