'I'm positive, we have a plan' - Germany coach Hansi Flick believes his side are on the correct trajectory despite criticisms

Germany coach Hansi Flick is confident his team can put an end to their dismal run of results as they prepare for friendlies against Japan and France.

Germany in woeful form

Flick and players face criticism

Coach confident of turnaround

WHAT HAPPENED? Germany have lost three and drawn one of their last four matches, causing concern among fans about the national team of the Euro 2024 host nation, especially after they crashed out of the World Cup at the group stage. Flick's men will attempt to turn things around over the next week and the coach maintains he has a plan to ease their woes.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm positive, we have a plan and I can promise that we are well prepared," he told reporters. "In the past few weeks I've traveled to a lot of players, we've talked about the future, what my expectations are, what roles the players have to fulfil. The talks give me confidence that the team have understood what is to come, and that's crucial for me. There was a turning point, a new phase has begun. From now on we want to bring the core team into play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A total of seven players have been included in the squad for their next two friendlies who were not involved in the previous selection, including Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller, who has not been involved since their woeful World Cup campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR GERMANY? The Euro 2024 hosts will face Japan on Saturday, followed by a match against France on September 12.