'Genuinely gutted' - Tottenham fans react as Mourinho replaces Pochettino

The Special One's return to the Premier League caused quite the stir on social media this morning, with plenty of reaction to the appointment

Tottenham saw off the relative serenity of the international break overnight, sacking Mauricio Pochettino after more than five years at the club and moving swiftly to replace him with Jose Mourinho .

The 56-year-old arrives with league titles in four countries under his belt, plus two Champions Leagues, but he has work to do to rebuild his shaken reputation.

The news has, understandably, made waves around the footballing world - and it's fair to say Spurs fans aren't all welcoming their new boss with open arms.

Some, on the other hand, were more than happy to welcome a manager with a trophy cabinet rivalling that of the club itself.

Others, taking a more contemplative approach, are simply resigned to enjoying the ride.

Others are willing to hold their judgement for the time being - provided immediate results are forthcoming.

With a transfer window upcoming, some were left wondering what the squad is likely to look like in two months' time.

And of course, there was plenty of interest on the other side of north London too.

Mourinho's first game in charge will see him travel to West Ham with Spurs without a league win in their past five matches. 

Tottenham currently sit 14th in league, 11 points shy of fourth-placed Manchester City, leaving Mourinho with plenty of work to do. 

