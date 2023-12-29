Genoa vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Genoa and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Serie A log leaders Inter will take on a struggling Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Friday. The Big Grass Snake have a four-point lead over second-placed Juventus and will be confident of extending that advantage heading into the New Year.

Inter have only lost one game so far in the league and that occurred at the end of September. A straightforward away victory is on the cards for Inter against Genoa even without this season's leading goalscorer Lautaro Martinez who is injured and unavailable for selection.

Genoa beat Sassuolo after a run of five winless games but they will still need a miracle to stop the high-flying table-toppers. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Genoa vs Inter kick-off time

Date: Decembr 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm GMT Venue: Stadio Luigi Ferraris Stadium

The match will be played at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Genoa vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. The match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Genoa team news

Genoa will once again rely on their leading goal-scorer Albert Gudmundsson, who has netted seven goals in the league so far, to provide support for Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban up front.

While Alberto Gilardino's attacking options may be limited due to the likely absence of Mateo Retegui and Milan loanee Junior Messias, he otherwise expects to have a full squad at his disposal.

Genoa predicted XI: Martinez; De Winter, Bani, Dragusin; Sabelli, Frendrup, Badelj, Malinovskyi, Vasquez; Gudmundsson; Ekuban.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Leali, Sommariva, Calvani Defenders: Dragusin, De Winter, Vasquez, Matturro, Bani, Vagliacco, Martin, Haps, Hefti, Sabelli Midfielders: Badelj, Frendrup, Thorsby, Kutlu, Galdames, Jagiello, Malinovskyi, Papadopoulos Forwards: Messias, Gudmundsoon, Retegui, Puscas, Ekuban, Fini

Inter team news

Inter will have to face Genoa without their captain, Lautaro Martinez, who is Serie A's leading scorer with 15 goals. Martinez sustained a muscular strain in the match against Bologna and is expected to be sidelined until next week.

In Martinez's absence, Marko Arnautovic is likely to take on the forward role alongside Marcus Thuram. Meanwhile, Matteo Darmian will continue to fill in for wing-back Denzel Dumfries on the right flank, as Dumfries hopes to make a return to the bench after recovering from injury. Wide players Federico Dimarco and Juan Cuadrado remain unavailable for selection.

Inter predicted XI: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Augusto; Thuram, Arnautovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 26, 2022 Genoa 0 - 0 Inter Milan Serie A August 21, 2021 Inter Milan 4 - 0 Genoa Serie A February 28, 2021 Inter Milan 3 - 0 Genoa Serie A October 24, 2020 Genoa 0 - 2 Inter Milan Serie A July 25, 2020 Genoa 0 - 3 Inter Milan Serie A

Useful links