Genoa vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

AC Milan will be looking to climb to the top of the Serie A standings when they take on Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Saturday.
Milan are unbeaten in five matches, ever since their 5-1 loss against title rivals Inter in mid-September. That defeat may not have cost them much though, as they are tied on 18 points at the top of the standings after seven rounds.
They are up against the newly-promoted Genoa for whom wins have been hard to come by so far. They have only managed two wins from their seven matches and it will be an uphill task for them to snatch anything away from Milan.
Genoa vs AC Milan kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 7, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7.45pm BST
|Venue:
|Luigi Ferraris Stadium
The Serie A match between Genoa and AC Milan will be played at Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Saturday.
It will kick off at 7.45pm BST for fans in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Genoa vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.
Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Genoa team news
Genoa are facing potential absences in their midfield, with key players Kevin Strootman and Milan Badelj being major doubts for Saturday evening's match.
However, there is a glimmer of hope as Stefano Sabelli might make a return in time to contribute, and Brazilian winger Junior Messias is in contention to play against his parent club, having made a few cameo appearances since his return from injury.
Genoa possible XI: Martinez; Dragusin, Bani, Vasquez; De Winter, Thorsby, Frendrup, Malinovskyi, Matturro; Gudmundsson; Retegui
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Martínez, Sommariva, Leali
|Defenders:
|Drăgușin, Bani, Vogliacco, Sabelli, Vásquez, Hefti, Haps
|Midfielders:
|Thorsby, Strootman, Guðmundsson, Malinovskyi, Jagiełło, Kutlu, Frendrup, Badelj, Galdames
|Forwards:
|De Winter, Ekuban, Retegui, Pușcaș, Messias
AC Milan team news
Th visitors will be without Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Rade Krunic and long-term absence of Ismael Bennacer. This means that Milan's midfield choices remain limited this weekend.
Following their starts in the previous match in Germany, Yunus Musah and Tommaso Pobega will hope to keep their positions in the midfield lineup.
AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez; Musah, Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante
|Defenders:
|Tomori, Kalulu, Thiaw, Kjaer, Caldara, Pellegrino, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi
|Midfielders:
|Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic, Saelemaekers, Romero
|Forwards:
|Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore, Chukwueze
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 2022
|AC Milan 2 - 0 Genoa
|Serie A
|January 2022
|AC Milan 3 - 1 Genoa
|Coppa Italia
|December 2021
|Genoa 0 - 3 AC Milan
|Serie A
|April 2021
|AC Milan 2 - 1 Genoa
|Serie A
|December 2020
|Genoa 2 - 2 AC Milan
|Serie A