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Ahmed Abdelhamid

Translated by

£15 million stands in the way of the Real Madrid star's departure

Transfers
D. Ceballos
Mallorca vs Real Madrid
Mallorca
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Real Betis vs Espanyol
Real Betis
Espanyol
Spain

The player wants to return to his former club

The Real Madrid player is keen to return to his former club during the upcoming transfer window, in a move that reflects his desire to regain his place in the starting line-up.

According to the Spanish newspaper 'AS', negotiations between the Spaniard Dani Ceballos and his former club Real Betis appear to be complicated at present.

This is due to the high financial demands associated with the deal, with Real Madrid valuing the player at around €15 million.

The newspaper added: “The obstacles do not end there, as Ceballos is demanding an annual salary of up to €9 million.”

It continued: “This figure represents a major challenge for Real Betis’ management and puts the deal in a complicated position, despite the player’s desire to leave.”

It is worth noting that the newspaper "Marca" reported earlier that Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, has no objection to Ceballos’s departure, provided a suitable financial offer is received.

Dani Ceballos is currently focusing on making a full recovery from his right calf injury and has begun partial training with the squad.


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