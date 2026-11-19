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Gary Neville has called for a brutal summer clear-out at Manchester United, urging incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino to offload six high-profile stars. The legendary full-back believes the current squad requires a total overhaul to escape their current slump near the foot of the Premier League table.

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Pochettino inherits a crisis at Old Trafford

Pochettino has taken over from Michael Carrick at Carrington just three days before Manchester United travel to face Liverpool on November 22. The incoming boss inherits a side sitting 18th in the Premier League with only one win from 10 matches, having already exited the Carabao Cup following a September home defeat to Brighton.

Supporters have vented their frustration by booing the players at Old Trafford, though Gary Neville has defended Diogo Dalot as an unfair scapegoat due to his work-rate. Instead, Neville expects Pochettino to move on Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, and Joshua Zirkzee at the end of the campaign, while Lisandro Martinez is anticipated to depart when his contract expires next summer.

Neville defends Dalot and demands De Ligt exit

Speaking on Stick to United, Neville sprang to Dalot's defence after the Portuguese full-back was jeered by home supporters.

"Do I think Dalot is Denis Irwin? No. Denis Irwin is the greatest full-back Manchester United have ever had, I shouldn’t be mentioning him in the same breath, but I would get rid of a few before Dalot," Neville said. "Dalot’s been shoved onto that left-hand side. [Ruben] Amorim had him at left-wing back dying, it was awful to watch. So he’s literally sticking his hand up and saying, 'I’ll play there. I’ll do anything for the team.' I never see him shirk anything.

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"He’s not an amazing player, let’s be clear. He never shirks anything. I think if he was in a decent back four, he’d be all right. But he’s got a shocking back four alongside him. Positionally he’s not great, he could be better on the ball. I just think he’s such an easy target."

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Rather than offloading Dalot, Neville argued that United's unavailable defensive options must be cleared out first. "I’d be getting rid of Mazraoui well before him. Martinez, De Ligt... De Ligt doesn’t play football. If a player is injury-prone and doesn’t play football, just because he hasn’t played it doesn’t mean he should go above a player who’s played every single week and is throwing his hand up. You want someone who’s actually reliable and available to play. So De Ligt has to go."

Who stays and who goes in Pochettino's squad rebuild

Assessing the squad, Neville outlined which players Pochettino will look to retain. Neville said: "New goalkeeper... I think he’ll want someone to compete with [Senne] Lammens, I’m not saying he changes Lammens, I think we saw enough last season to carry on with him. Defenders... he’ll keep [Luke] Shaw because he knows him and he’ll probably get the best out of him. The problem with Luke is injuries and you’ll have to manage him. He’ll keep [Harry] Maguire because he’ll trust him and think he’s a soldier, someone who can do a job for him. He’ll keep [Leny] Yoro because he’ll think there’s something to work with. [Ayden] Heaven, I’d loan him out, get some experience in the Championship. He’s nowhere near it, it’s unfair to put him in the situation he’s in."

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In midfield, Neville backed Pochettino to work with several younger and established options while cutting Mount loose. "I’d keep Bruno [Fernandes], Kobbie [Mainoo], [Youri] Tielemans. Mount would have to go, [Andrey] Santos… Mauricio may like him because he’s young, mobile, and aggressive, he might get something out of him. Him and [Carlos] Baleba will be in that middle bit. Mount’s the one that goes in that midfield section."

Up front, wage constraints and tactical fit will dictate who survives the overhaul. "Zirkzee definitely to go. I think Marcus 100 per cent to go because he’s on massive money and that story has been well told. They can’t afford to pay him that money, you have to get rid of that wage at the earliest opportunity. He’ll work with Amad [Diallo], he’ll work with [Bryan] Mbeumo, he’ll work with [Matheus] Cunha, and he’ll work with [Benjamin] Sesko. He’ll use [Patrick] Dorgu in the short term but he’ll be one who will go in the next couple of years. [Manuel] Ugarte will go, 100 per cent."

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A three-year plan to fix Manchester United

Pochettino faces an immediate test away to Liverpool on Sunday as he attempts to halt United's slide down the Premier League table, yet Neville believes fixing the squad will require a phased clear-out across consecutive summers. "If you look through it now I’d say Martinez would go, De Ligt would go, Mazraoui would go, Mount would go, first wave next summer. Rashford if you can, and Zirkzee. And then the year after you’d be looking at Shaw, Maguire, Dalot, Bruno, that’s your second wave and maybe then you’ve made your mind up on Baleba and Santos."

With senior figures like Fernandes, Maguire and Shaw earmarked for the second phase of departures, quick fixes remain unrealistic at Old Trafford. "But the earliest Mauricio Pochettino can unravel this squad is two seasons if he does well. It could take three to get this squad unravelled," Neville concluded.