Games behind closed doors 'make no difference to players', says Bayern legend Beckenbauer

The Bavaria club legend was one of a handful in attendance as his former side stayed top of the Bundesliga by thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt

legend Franz Beckenbauer says he doesn’t believe playing in empty stadiums makes any difference to players.

The iconic World Cup-winning sweeper and manager was in attendance as Bayern maintained their four-point lead at the top of the with an entertaining 5-2 win at home to on Saturday.

Beckenbauer admits that ’s ‘ geisterspielen ’ – ghost games – are frustrating to fans unable to attend games, particularly in a country with such a strong emphasis on fan culture.

But he says he enjoyed the match and he doesn’t think the players suffered from the lack of atmosphere.

“In these circumstances, without fans and an atmosphere, it was an excellent game of football,” Beckenbauer told Sport1 .

“Compliments to both teams. It was really, really good football.

“The Bavarians are in very good form, but the Frankfurters also played very well. They were 3-0 down and came back to 3-2.

“Then Bayern got their act together again and suddenly it was 5-2. It was a very interesting game.”

The Bundesliga has been the first top-level league to return from coronavirus lockdown and, so far, things seem to be going well.

Beckenbauer is glad to have football back, though he recognises things aren’t perfect.

“I think you can do this as long as everyone adheres to the rules,” he said.

“It is not entirely satisfactory for a football fan because they are not allowed to go to the stadium. There is no difference for the players.”

Beckenbauer had been invited to the game by club CEO and former team-mate Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, and manager Hansi Flick was glad his side put on a show.

“I’ve known him for a long time and have met him with the national team and also here in Munich,” Flick said of Beckenbauer in his virtual post-match press conference.

“I’m pleased that he was in the stadium. He is someone who has a great history in football, especially at Bayern Munich.

“I’m pleased he saw such a game and I hope he will come more often.”

Bayern’s next fixture could be the defining point of their season, as they travel to face second-placed in Der Klassiker on Tuesday evening.