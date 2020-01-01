Galatasaray’s Onyekuru glad to return to training after illness

The Nigeria international has given an update on his illness which has prevented him from playing for the Yellow and Reds since his return to the side

forward Henry Onyekuru has revealed his excitement to be back to training after recovering from an illness.

The 22-year-old Super Eagles forward returned to the Turk Telekom Stadı outfit on loan until the end of the season from French side this January.

Onyekuru has, however, been battling with an illness since leaving Stade Louis II to re-joining the Yellow and Reds which has prevented him from action.

Article continues below

More teams

On Wednesday, the forward teamed up with the rest of Fatih Terim’s squad in training and he is delighted with his return.

“It’s a blessing to be back doing what I love! 2020 started with a little setback due to illness but I’m 100% now. Let’s get started! God is good,” he tweeted.

It’s a blessing to be back doing what I love! 2020 started with little setback due to illness but I’m 100% now. Let’s get started! God is Good 🙏🏾💛❤️🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/igdylz8ZHX — Henry Onyekuru (@henryconyekuru) January 29, 2020

Onyekuru could play a part when Galatasaray take on Kayserispor in a Turkish Super Lig game on Sunday.