Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Galatasaray and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will be hoping to make three wins in a row in Group A of the Champions League when they travel to Galatasaray on Tuesday.

Galatasaray will be at Rams Park hoping to pull off an upset. They are unbeaten so far this season, having played 17 matches across all competitions. They came back from 2-0 to hold Copenhagen to a 2-2 draw in their Group A opener in this competition before picking up their first win, against Manchester United.

An upset is always on the cards but it won't be easy as Bayern will be confident of extending their 11-game unbeaten. They have won their first two group games, against Manchester United and Copenhagen.

Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date: October 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 5.45 pm BST Venue: Rams Stadium

How to watch Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

Lucas Torreira has since fully recovered from his injury and played 85 minutes in their win over Besiktas. He is expected to feature in the mid-week Champions League fixture.

With Torreira fit, Galatasaray are heading into Tuesday's crucial match in good health. It must be noted that Sergio Oliveira will miss the reunion with Bayern next month if he picks up a yellow card in this game.

Galatasaray predicted XI: Muslera; Boey, Sanchez, Bardacki, Angelino; Ayhan, Torreira; Tete, Akturkoglu, Zaha; Icardi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muslera, Ordu, Güvenç, Yılmaz Defenders: Angeliño, Sánchez, Ayhan, Nelsson, Bardakcı, Bardakcı, Yeşilyurt, Bülbül, Boey Midfielders: Aydın, Aktürkoğlu, Demirbay, Tetê, Dervişoğlu, Oliveira, Torreira, Yılmaz, Demiroğlu, Akman, Akman, Ndombele Forwards: Icardi, Mertens, Zaha, Bakambu

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern are facing an injury crisis before their demanding trip to Istanbul. Players like Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Neuer, Dayot Upamecano, Gabriel Marusic, Raphael Guerreiro, and Tarek Buchmann are not expected to be available.

In their recent victory against Mainz, Leon Goretzka suffered a suspected broken finger, and Serge Gnabry's return from a fractured forearm injury remains uncertain.

Bayern predicted XI: Ulreich; Sarr, Kim, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Laimer; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: Kim, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Mazraoui, Stanisic, Tikvic Midfielders: Laimer, Vidovic, Gravenberch, Goretzka, Sane, Wanner, Kratzig, Pavlovic, Kimmich Ibrahimovic Forwards: Tel, Musiala, Kane

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Galatasaray and Bayern Munich.

