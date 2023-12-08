Galatasaray vs Demirspor: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Demirspor, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Galatasaray can go three points clear of Fenerbahce atop the Super Lig, at least temporarily, when the Lions welcome Demirspor to RAMS Park on Friday.

The hosts are on a three-game unbeaten run in all competitions that includes a 3-3 draw against Manchester United in the Champions League followed by 2-0 league win over Pendikspor last weekend.

Meanwhile, Demirspor will be eying their first victory in five games after last going down 2-3 against Samsunspor.

Galatasaray vs Demirspor kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: RAMS Park

The Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Adana Demirspor will be played at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi - commercially known as RAMS Park - in Istanbul, Turkey.

It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on December 8 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Galatasaray vs Demirspor online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be shown live in the UK. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

Manager Okan Buruk will remain without the services of Davinson Sanchez, as the defender nurses a muscle injury.

Wilfried Zaha is a doubt after missing the Pendikspor win due to a muscle issue of his own, so Tete could retain his starting spot.

Chelsea loanee Hakim Ziyech should continue to be involved in attack, with Mauro Icardi at the tip.

Galatasaray possible XI: Muslera; Boey, Ayhan, Nelsson, Karatas; Oliveira, Torreira; Tete, Ziyech, Akturkoglu; Icardi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muslera, Guvenc, J. Yilmaz, Ordu Defenders: Nelsson, Bardakci, Ayhan, Yesilyurt, Angelino, Karatas, Boey, Bulbul Midfielders: Torreira, Aydin, E. Akman, Ndombele, Demirbay, Oliveira, H. Akman, Akturkoglu, Tete, Ziyech, B. Yilmaz Forwards: Mertens, Icardi, Bakambu, Dervisoglu, Demiroglu, Zaha

Demirspor team news

Former Liverpool and Manchester City forward Mario Balotelli is sidelined with a knee injury, while defender Andrew Gravillon is ruled out on account of a muscle problem.

After bagging his seventh league goal of the season the last time out, M'Baye Niang is set to continue upfront in Balotelli's absence.

Demirspor possible XI: Makhammadaliev; Svensson, Guler, Burak, Dursun; Ndiaye, Akbaba; Sari, Belhanda, Erdogan; Niang

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mahammadaliyev, Ozbir, Aktas, Karakus Defenders: Cisse, Guler, Burak, Rodrigues, Dursun, Svensson, Cokcalis Midfielders: Stambouli, Tokoz, Michut, Akbaba, Aydogan, Kapi, Belhanda, Celik, Zeneli, Erdogan, Shehu Forwards: Sari, Niang, Akintola, Nani, Barasi, Jaganjac, Ndiaye

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Galatasaray and Adana Demirspor across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 1, 2023 Galatasaray 2-0 Adana Demirspor Super Lig December 10, 2022 Galatasaray 2-2 Adana Demirspor Club Friendlies October 1, 2022 Adana Demirspor 0-0 Galatasaray Super Lig May 16, 2022 Galatasaray 3-2 Adana Demirspor Super Lig December 21, 2021 Adana Demirspor 2-0 Galatasaray Super Lig

