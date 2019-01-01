Galatasaray banking on fans’ support in decisive Istanbul derby - Onyekuru

Fatih Terim's team host their rivals in a crucial league encounter, but need a change in fortune given their poor derby record

are banking on the support of their fans during the crucial encounter against rivals on Sunday, says Henry Onyekuru.

The Turk Telekom Arena outfit have a poor record in recent Istanbul derbies, having picked up just a solitary win in their last 15 attempts.

Furthermore, the result of Sunday's game would be decisive in their charge for the Turkish Super Lig title.

“With the support of our fans, we want to give 100 percent and win the game,” Onyekuru told Turkish outlet Hurriyet Daily News.

On whether or not he would continue his stay at Galatasaray next season, the loanee said he is only focused on winning the league title in .

Fatih Terim’s side are placed second in the log with 60 points, two adrift of leaders , after 30 games.

With four matchdays to the end of the campaign, they must win all their games, including a potential top-of-the-table clash with Basaksehir, which is the penultimate 2018-19 tie.

“We have four games ahead that we should win," Onyekuru added.

“My biggest aim is to win the title. We will all see what is next after that.”

This season, Onyekuru has scored 12 goals in 27 Turkish top-flight games.

His side are set for a return to the , which kicks off on June 21 in .

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group B alongside Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.