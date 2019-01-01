Gaetan Bong extends Brighton and Hove Albion’s stay

The Cameroon international has put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him with the Seagulls until 2020

Gaetan Bong has signed a one-year contract extension with Premier League side and Hove Albion.

The 31-year-old joined the Seagulls in June 2015 from Athletic and helped them to secure promotion to the English top-flight two years after.

This season, the defender has made 24 appearances for the Chris Hughton’s men and helped them to keep five clean sheets in all competitions.

Bong is delighted with the deal and looks forward to continue giving his best for the club.

“I’ve known this club for many years now and I’m really glad I’ve signed this contract,” Bong told the club website.

“Thanks to the club and the fans, because I was thinking about a new challenge, I had some very good opportunities, but I made the decision to stay here because it’s my home.

“We started to talk at the beginning of the season, we took time to find the right deal, but at the same time I’ve been very focused because we’ve had a job to do.

“Playing when you’re out of contract in the summer isn’t easy, but you have to deal with that. Every game is important, because every game is about your future.

“I never feel the pressure, I’m always cool and do my job. Whatever happens is going to happen, but I always do my best to give 100%.”

Bong will hope to play a key role for in the 2019 in , slated for June and July.

The Indomitable Lions are in Group F along with Benin, and Guinea-Bissau.