FUS Rabat join hands with Olympique Lyon in youth development

The Moroccan side becomes the second African club to enter into a partnership with the French giants

Moroccan club FUS Rabat has entered into a youth development partnership with French side Olympique .

The twinning arrangement will see Lyon assisting with the training of FUS Rabat's development players.

Hamza El Hajoui, the president of FUS Rabat, believes the arrangement will give a new “impetus” to his club’s player development drive.

“The partnership signed today with Olympique Lyon is the first international partnership of FUS Rabat. It is far from a coincidence,” Hajoui told FUS Rabat’s website .

“We indeed share with Lyon the same approach, the same values and the same convictions around the training of young people. This partnership will give a new impetus to our club and allow us to consolidate a strategy started 10 years ago and to reap the rewards in the near future.”

FUS Rabat become the second African side to collaborate with Lyon after Senegalese outfit AS Dakar Sacre Coeur.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas intends to use this partnership to attract more fans for the French giants in .

“We are very pleased to realize today this partnership with the FUS Rabat, which is recognised for the quality and the seriousness of its project for more than 10 years,” Aulas said.

Article continues below

“It is a historic club that shares with Olympique Lyon strong values and a common commitment to the training of young talents. This new stage of our international development will allow us to strengthen our ties with Morocco, which today has nearly 300,000 Lyon supporters.”

Besides partnerships with clubs in and Morocco, Lyon has also developed relationships with clubs in , Lebanon, , and .