Fulham vs Tottenham: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Craven Cottage side saw a five-game winning streak end when they lost to Newcastle and take on a Spurs team on a bad run

Fulham are looking to leapfrog Tottenham into fifth place in the Premier League when they host Antonio Conte's men at Craven Cottage on Monday.

Marco Silva's team saw a four-game winning run in the league come to an end when they lost to Newcastle in their latest game, while Spurs have lost their last two matches in the top-flight.

Fulham vs Tottenham latest odds

Despite their good form, Fulham are the underdogs to win this game at odds of 9/4 (3.25) with bet365.

The away team have been inconsistent of late but are the favourites to get three points here at the price of 11/10 (2.10) with the draw at 11/4 (3.75).

Fulham vs Tottenham first goal scorer odds

Harry Kane, having scored 15 times in the league this season, is the easy favourite to break the deadlock in this game at 10/3 (4.33) while team-mate Son Heung-min is 11/2 (6.50).

Fulham's top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic is set at 9/2 (5.50) and co-star Carlos Vinicius is 15/2 (8.50).

Fulham vs Tottenham preview

Tottenham approach this game after a rough week. Antonio Conte's team were beaten by Arsenal and Manchester City in their last two matches.

That run leaves them fifth in the Premier League and struggling to get back into the race for a top four finish.

Fulham, meanwhile, were on a five-game winning run until they were bested by Newcastle in their latest game.

The Craven Cottage team are just two points behind Antonio Conte's team heading into Monday's match.

Fulham vs Tottenham tips and predictions

Tottenham have conceded at two or more goals in nine of their last 10 matches in the Premier League, but Antonio Conte's men are under pressure to deliver against a Fulham side in good form. Backing both teams to score, then, looks like a good bet at odds of 8/13 (1.62).

