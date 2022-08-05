Fulham vs Liverpool: Predictions, tips, betting odds & UK TV channel

The Reds will be determined to get the new season off to a good start with a visit to Craven Cottage

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Newly-promoted Fulham have a mammoth task ahead of them as they commence the new Premier League season with a home game against last year's runners-up Liverpool. The Reds will be high in confidence heading into the meeting at Craven Cottage, having beaten Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield last week.

Jurgen Klopp's team are out to mount another serious challenge for the Premier League title and will know that every point counts as their fellow contenders will not be allowing them much room for error over the course of the campaign.

Fulham vs Liverpool latest odds

Liverpool are the big favourites to claim a first win of the season against Fulham with bet365 pricing them to win at 1/4 (1.25).

The Premier League newcomers had the strongest home record in the Championship last summer but are massive underdogs for this at 10/1 (11.0) with the draw offered at 5/1 (6.0).

Fulham vs Liverpool first goal scorer odds

Mohamed Salah was the joint-top scorer in the Premier League last season and is priced at 10/3 (4.33) to get the first goal of the game on Saturday, while new team-mate Darwin Nunez is 4/1 (5.0) to strike first.

Fulham star Aleksandar Mitrovic is 17/2 (9.5) to get the opening goal and Carvalho is available at 14/1 (15.0).

Fulham vs Liverpool preview

Liverpool may be the big favourites to seal the victory, but they will have to do so without the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Caoimhin Kelleher, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Fulham, on the other hand, are expected to be without full-back Joe Bryan and winger Harry Wilson, who join Nathaniel Chalobah on the injury list.

The pressure is on the Anfield side to get the new season underway with a strong performance as Manchester City are expected to match them stride for stride, while the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal could be in the mix, too.

However, Fulham have given Jurgen Klopp's team a tough time in their last two meetings.

Fulham beat them 1-0 at Anfield in 2021 before their relegation to the Championship, while the Reds' last visit to Craven Cottage ended in a 1-1 draw.

Fulham vs Liverpool tips and predictions

Liverpool are expected to get a big win in their first game of the new season and can be backed to win with a -2 handicap at 7/4 (2.75) while the safer -1 option is 8/11 (1.73).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

Fulham vs Liverpool UK TV channel

Fulham vs Liverpool will be broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport.

The game will kick off at 12.30pm.

Date Kick-Off Match Channel 05/08/2022 12:30 Fulham vs Liverpool BT Sport 1

Head to our Football On TV page for the latest UK TV scheduling.

Liverpool to win -2 at 7/4 (2.75) for a 3pt stake with bet365