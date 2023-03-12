Fulham vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Arsenal take on Fulham in a crucial Premier League clash on Sunday at Craven Cottage.
The hosts are winless in nine Premier League meetings with Arsenal (D2 L7) since a 2-1 home win in January 2012. They've lost all four against the Gunners at Craven Cottage in this run. Moreover, they head into this fixture on the back of a 3-2 loss against Brentford which further highlighted their miseries.
Meanwhile, Arsenal have won all four of their away Premier League London derbies this season by an aggregate score of 8-0.
In the history of the English Football League, no side has ever won five consecutive away London derbies while keeping a clean sheet each time. Hence, history beckons Mikel Arteta's men who will be hoping to continue their four-match winning streak in the league to further consolidate their grip on the top of the table.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK as well as how to stream live online.
Fulham vs Arsenal: date & kick-off time
|Game:
|Fulham vs Arsenal
|Date:
|March 12, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2:00 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Craven Cottage
How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online
In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, and can be live-streamed on SKY GO Extra.
|Country
|TV Channel
|Live stream
|UK
Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky GO Extra
Fulham team news and squad
Fulham will miss Palhinha with suspension while Tom Cairney is set to return to the squad. However, Layvin Kurzawa and Neeskens Kebano remain sidelined with injuries and Cedric Soares cannot play against his parent club.
Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Lukic; Willian, Pereira, Solomon; Mitrovic
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Rodak, Leno
Defenders
Tete, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Ream, Diop, Robinson
Midfielders
Reed, Pereira, Lukic, Francois, Cairney.
Forwards
Wilson, Solomon, Willian, De Corova-Reid, James, Vinicius, Mitrovic.
Arsenal team news & squad
Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny continue to remain out of action due to injuries.
However, the Gunners will be boosted with the return of Kieran Tierney and Martin Odegaard. Meanwhile, Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey could all be reinstated to the starting XI.
Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Martinelli, Nelson
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Ramsdale, Turner
|Defenders
|Saliba, Magalhaes, Holding, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Tierney, White, Tomiyasu.
|Midfielders
|Jorginho, Xhaka, Odegaard, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Partey
|Forwards
|Martinelli, Nelson, Saka.