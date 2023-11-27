Fulham vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Wolves, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fulham will be eyeing their first Premier League win in five games when Marco Silva's men welcome Wolves to Craven Cottage on Monday.

The hosts faced a 3-1 loss at Aston Villa ahead of the recent international break, while the Wanderers aim to register back-to-back wins after beating Tottenham 2-1 at home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fulham vs Wolves kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Craven Cottage

The Premier League match between Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be played at Craven Cottage in London, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on November 27 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Fulham vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Midfielder Joao Palhinha is suspended on an accumulation of five yellow cards, as one of Tom Cairney, Harrison Reed or Sasa Lukic would be required to step in.

Adama Traore is in line to face his former side on Monday after coming off the bench against Aston Villa, while Rodrigo Muniz and Issa Diop remain sidelined through injuries.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Iwobi, Cairney, Pereira; Decordova-Reid, Jimenez, Willian.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak, Benda Defenders: Adarabioyo, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Tete Midfielders: Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Harris Forwards: Jimenez, Vinicius, Wilson, Traore, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi

Wolves team news

Pedro Neto and Joe Hodge are out injured, while Craig Dawson is suspended having picked his fifth yellow card in the Spurs win.

Moreover, Wolves boss Gary O'Neil will be sweating on the availability of Nelson Semedo.

On the other hand, the likes of Santiago Bueno, Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty are expected to come good from their respective knocks.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Kilman, Toti, S. Bueno; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Bellegarde, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Cunha.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Kilman, S. Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Otto, H. Bueno, Semedo, Doherty Midfielders: Lemina, Traore, Gomes, Bellegrade, Doyle, Jordao Forwards: Cunha, Kalajdzic, Silva, Hwang, Sarabia, Gonzalez, Fraser

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 24, 2023 Fulham 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League August 13, 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Fulham Premier League April 9, 2021 Fulham 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League October 4, 2020 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Fulham Premier League May 4, 2019 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Fulham Premier League

Useful links