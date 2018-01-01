Fulham v West Ham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Two former Premier League-winning managers meet at Craven Cottage in Saturday’s late kick-off

Fulham are hoping to end a winless run of three games when they play West Ham on Saturday.

Claudio Ranieri has not tasted victory as the Cottagers boss since his first game against Southampton. Defeats against Chelsea and Manchester United and a draw at home to Leicester mean the Italian has gained four points from his first four matches in charge.

While Fulham go into the fixture on the back of a three-game winless run, West Ham have picked up maximum points in their last three outings.

The Hammers beat Crystal Palace 3-2 last week after previous victories against Newcastle and Cardiff.

Game Fulham v West Ham United Date Saturday, December 15 Time 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBC Sports Live fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown live on BT Sports 1 and can be streamed on the BT Sports app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sports BT Sports app

Squads & Team News

Position Fulham squad Goalkeepers Bettinelli, Rico, Fabri Defenders Odoi, Chambers, Ream, Le Marchand, Fosu-Mensah, Christie, Bryan, Mawson Midfielders Sessegnon, McDonald, Kebano, Johansen, Cairney, Schurrle, Seri, Anguissa, Cisse Forwards Mitrovic, Ayite, Vietto, Kamara

Fulham are without influential midfielder Andre-Frank Anguissa after he was sent off against Manchester United last week.

Maxime Le Marchand is also unavailable. The French full-back picked up a knock in training during the week and will be ruled out for the visit of West Ham.

Ryan Sessegnon misses out as does Cyrus Christie.

Possible Fulham starting XI: Rico; Odoi, Ream, Mawson, Bryan; Chambers, Seri, Schurrle, Cairney, Kamara; Mitrovic

Position West Ham squad Goalkeepers Fabianski, Adrian Defenders Reid, Cresswell, Balbuena, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Diop, Masuaku Midfielders Anderson, Snodgrass, Obiang, Noble, Rice Forwards Carroll, Hernandez, Antonio

The Hammers have a lengthy injury list at present, which was added to last week by Lucas Perez. The Spanish striker was replaced at half-time in the win against Crystal Palace by Andy Carroll, who is on the bench again

The former Newcastle and Liverpool man hasn’t started a Premier League game in nearly a year, but it is Michail Antonio who will partner Javier Hernandez at Craven Cottage.

The Hammers are also be without midfielder Jack Wilshere, who Manuel Pellegrini confirmed will be out for the foreseeable future after suffering another ankle injury.

He joins Winston Reid, Ryan Fredericks, Carlos Sanchez, Manuel Lanzini, Andriy Yarmolenko and Marko Arnautovic on the sidelines.

Possible West Ham starting XI: Fabianski; Zabaleta, Diop, Balbuena, Masuaku; Snodgrass, Rice, Noble, Anderson; Antonio, Hernandez

Betting & Match Odds

West Ham are favourites with the bookmakers, and you can back the visitors with odds of 7/5 at bet365. Fulham are outsiders at 2/1, while a draw is 13/5.

Match Preview

Rock-bottom Fulham need to start picking up wins if they are to avoid the drop this season. After 16 games the Cottagers have amassed just nine points.

A win on Saturday could see them move level on points with Crystal Palace and Burnley, who are 16th and 17th respectively.

However, Ranieri’s men have lost eight of their nine away games so far this campaign.

It’s an important time of the year for the west London outfit, who face huge matches against Newcastle, Wolves and Huddersfield over the festive period.

As for West Ham, three points could take them as high as seventh, if they win by a four-goal margin.

Pellegrini is enjoying his time at the London Stadium despite a tricky start to the campaign that saw the Hammers lost all of their first four matches.

“We are improving without any doubt,” the Chilean told the assembled press at his pre-match press conference.

“The results say we are improving and scoring goals, which is not easy. It is not easy to win three games in a row and score three goals in each.

“We must be very careful. We must continue working in the same way. We must try to keep getting good results.”

The concern, however, will be the Hammers’ mounting injury crisis, meaning there will be less opportunity for Pellegrini to rotate over the hectic Christmas period.

The sides haven’t met at the Cottage in nearly five years, when the hosts won 2-1 thanks to goals from Steve Sidwell and Dimitar Berbatov.