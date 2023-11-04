Fulham vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Premier League game today

Manchester United are looking to avoid a third straight defeat in all competitions when the Red Devils take on Fulham in Saturday's Premier League game at Craven Cottage.
Erik ten Hag is under pressure amid Zinedine Zidane's name emerging as his possible replacement at the club, after United ended their Carabao Cup title defence with Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Newcastle United. It was the same scoreline that Manchester City emerged victorious in the derby clash at Old Trafford last Sunday.
On the other hand, Marco Silva's men made progress in the Carabao Cup following a 3-1 win at Ipswich Town, with Fulham registering a 1-1 draw with Brighton in their previous league outing.
Fulham vs Man Utd kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 4, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12:30 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Craven Cottage
The Premier League match between Fulham and Manchester United will be played at Craven Cottage in London, England.
It will kick off at 12:30 pm GMT on November 4 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Fulham vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Fulham team news
The hosts' treatment room is still occupied by the likes of Issa Diop, Tosin Adarabioyo, Adama Traore and Kenny Tete.
Rodrigo Muniz might keep his place in the XI having found the net against Ipswich, which means Raul Jimenez may move to the bench.
Bernd Leno, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson should feature at the back.
Fulham possible XI: Leno; Castagne, Ream, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Willian, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Leno, Rodak, Benda
|Defenders:
|Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Ballo-Toure, Castagne
|Midfielders:
|Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Harris
|Forwards:
|Jimenez, Vinicius, Muniz, Wilson, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi
Man Utd team news
Casemiro looked to have picked up a fresh concern in the Newcastle loss, and the Brazilian may return among the likes of Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez in the infirmary, while Jadon Sancho faces time out on internal disciplinary grounds.
Raphael Varane is also a doubt after missing the cup tie on account of an illness, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka came off the bench the last time out following a thigh problem.
Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford should be counted among the sure starters against Fulham.
Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Onana, Bayindir, Heaton
|Defenders:
|Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka
|Midfielders:
|Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Eriksen, Hannibal, Pellistri
|Forwards:
|Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 28, 2023
|Manchester United 2-1 Fulham
|Premier League
|Mar 19, 2023
|Manchester United 3-1 Fulham
|FA Cup
|Nov 13, 2022
|Fulham 1-2 Manchester United
|Premier League
|May 18, 2021
|Manchester United 1-1 Fulham
|Premier League
|Jan 20, 2021
|Fulham 1-2 Manchester United
|Premier League
