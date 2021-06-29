Fufa ends Ugandan Premier League and declares Express FC champions

This will be the seventh top-flight title for the Red Eagles who are coached by Wasswa Bbosa and their first since the 2011-12 season

Federation of Uganda Football Association has ended the 2020-21 Premier League and declared Express FC as the champions.

Fufa has been forced to take the decision following the recent announcement by President Yoweri Museveni to ban all sporting activities in the country owing to a spike in numbers of the Covid-19 infections.

Fufa has now confirmed in a statement they have moved to end the season, with Express, who were on top of the table declared champions and will represent the country in the Caf Champions League while second-placed URA FC will enter the Confederation Cup.

“The Fufa Emergency Executive Committee has on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, taken the decision to end the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League based on Article 18, Section 1, Sub-section C & D of the Fufa Competition rules," read the statement on their official website.

The above article states; where the league format due to circumstances of force majeure is not played to completion the league winner shall be determined as follows.

c) Where at least one club has played more than 75% of the league games, the following formula shall be used by TOC (Terms of Conditions) to determine the league positions.

d) Total number of points earned from the number of games played multiplied by the total number of games supposed to be played divided by the number of games played.

“Therefore, the following decision has been taken; Express, who were top of the table declared champions of the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League. Kyetume FC, MYDA FC, and Kitara FC have been relegated to the Fufa Big League.

“URA FC who were second on the Ugandan Premier League table at the time the lockdown was imposed will represent Uganda in the Confederation Cup.”

Meanwhile, the domestic cup will be played before the start of the new season.

“The competition is at the semi-final stage but the games will be played to conclusion before the start of the 2021-22 new season,” the statement continued.

“The games will be played to conclusion and determine the third team to the Ugandan Premier League but depending on clearance from National Council of Sports and guidelines from the Ministry of Health guidelines about the Covid-19.”

By the time the league was stopped, the Red Eagles were sitting on top of the 16-team table with 58 points from 26 matches, while URA were second on 57 points from 26 matches and former champions Vipers SC were third on 56 points from 26 matches.