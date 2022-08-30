Frustrated Zaha interview goes viral on social media after Crystal Palace blow lead

Wilfried Zaha was left visibly frustrated after Crystal Palace surrendered a late equaliser to Brentford on Tuesday night.

Palace concede late after Zaha opener

Post-match interview quickly surpasses 500,000 Twitter views

Forward has routinely been linked with big transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? Palace led 1-0 on a goal from their star attacker, but an 88th-minute response from Yoane Wissa earned Brentford a 1-1 draw and a split of the points.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Just one lapse of concentration ruined all of the hard work," a visibly upset Zaha told BT Sport. "We literally just had to keep it tight. As soon as we went in the lead we just start to defend, I don't see why we do that. If we just continued pressing on, I feel like we could have gotten a second and just ended the game, but we just killed ourselves in the end."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the draw, Palace now have five points from as many games, having also had a lead in their last match against Manchester City. Up 2-0 at halftime, Palace eventually lost 4-2 as the reigning champions blew open the game on an Erling Haaland hat-trick. Zaha's frustration, meanwhile, comes at a time he could push for a departure from Selhurst Park.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZAHA? For years, Zaha has been linked with a move to a big-six club, with Chelsea and Arsenal among those rumoured to be interested this summer. If he does not leave before the end of the window, though, he'll likely be a key starter for Palace in their next match: a visit to Newcastle this weekend.