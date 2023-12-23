Frosinone vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Frosinone and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will look to cut Inter's lead at the top of Serie A standings when they make the trip to Stadio Benito Stirpe to face Frosinone in Serie A's Saturday early kickoff.

With Juve and Inter proving to be head and shoulders above the rest of the league in the early months of the 2023-24 campaign, it looks increasingly likely that the Scudetto will come down to either one of them.

The Bianconeri slipped up last Friday night, dropping points in a 1-1 draw with Genoa. This gave the Nerazzurri the opportunity to solidify their grasp at the top of the Serie A table to extend their lead from two points to four.

Frosinone, meanwhile, have been the surprise package in Italian football this season, and have enjoyed a relatively impressive campaign so far, with the Romans heading into this weekend's round of fixtures sitting comfortably in the middle-of-the-table. Eusebio Di Francesco's side cruised past Napoli 4-0 in the Coppa Italia in midweek.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Frosinone vs Juventus kick-off time

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30am GMT Venue: Stadio Benito Stirpe

The Serie A match between Frosinone and Juventus will be played at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone, Lazio.

It will kick off at 11:30am GMT on Saturday, December 23, 2023 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Frosinone vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 3 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Frosinone team news

Luca Mazzitelli, and Riccardo Marchizza are all unavailable for Frosinone, while right-back Anthony Oyono limped off in Lecce and missed out the midweek cup game against Napoli.

The hosts will turn to Napoli-owned Walid Cheddira to lead their front line at the weekend. Real Madrid loanee Reinier has not played since early December against Milan, and the Frosinone attacking midfielder should miss the visit of Juventus due to a muscle injury.

Frosinone possible XI: Turati; Monterisi, Okoli, Romagnoli, Oyono; Bourabia, Barrenechea; Reinier, Soule, Ibrahimovic; Cheddira

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turati, Cerodolini, Avella, Frattali Defenders: Okoli, Monterisi, Romagnoli, Kalaj, Lusuardi, Marchizza, Lirola, Oyono Midfielders: Mazzitelli, Barrenechea, Bourabia, Brescianini, Lulic, Reinier, Garritano, Gelli Forwards: Cheddira, Jorge, Cuni, Caso, Baez, Kvernadze, Soule, Ibrahimovic, Bidaoui

Juventus team news

Juventus are without the suspended Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, while Mattia De Sciglio (ACL) is absent through injury. Dusan Vlahovic shook off a cramp to start against Genoa, and the Serbian striker should retain his place in Saturday's starting XI, while Timothy Weah (thigh) also recovered from an injury to make a substitute appearance in the same game.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiasso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Gonzalez, Cambiaso, Sandro, Frabotta Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, Fagioli, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Iling Junior, Pjaca, Weah, Soule, Vlahovic, Milik, Jorge

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/2/19 Juventus 3-0 Frosinone Serie A 24/9/18 Frosinone 0-2 Juventus Serie A 7/2/16 Frosinone 0-2 Juventus Serie A 24/9/15 Juventus 1-1 Frosinone Serie A

