The world of football is increasingly shaped by capital, with private equity playing an ever-greater role. Takeovers of clubs such as A.C. Milan, Chelsea and Olympique Lyon show that investment firms increasingly see international football as an attractive growth market.

In the newsletter Cleats & Cashflows we delve into this development. We examine the strategic opportunities this trend offers, but also reflect on the risks that come with the growing financial investment in football. This edition forms the final chapter of our Milan mini-series, which consists of four blogs.

Our focus falls on the Oaktree period. How does an investor specialising in distressed debt run one of the largest football clubs in Europe? And how is Inter trying to make the step from debt-based growth to a more financially sustainable model?

When Oaktree took control of Inter, the first task was clear: to map out exactly what the fund had inherited. Suning's eight-year era did not end with a negotiated sale or a planned handover. The club came into Oaktree's hands because Suning could no longer repay its debts and the creditor exercised its right over the club.

The ownership group had put more than €500 million of its own money and loans into the club in total. Little of that value remained for Suning in the end. The group walked away with a heavily written-down stake in Inter, unable to sell the investment in a normal manner.

This takeover followed a familiar pattern for investments in financially distressed companies. An investor provides money to a company in financial trouble, often at a relatively high return. If the company then fails to refinance its debts, the lender may ultimately take control.

Inter proved attractive to Oaktree despite the financial problems. The club has a globally recognised brand, a rich history, a huge following and is still relevant on the pitch. It was a fairly classic example of how an investment in a financially distressed company can end.

Clear similarities emerged with what had happened earlier on the other side of Milan. Six years earlier, Elliott Management took control of AC Milan after Li Yonghong could no longer meet his financial obligations.

Yet there were also important differences. Elliott opted for a much more active approach. The fund put fresh money into Milan and tried to rebuild the club financially and organisationally. Milan were ultimately sold to RedBird in 2022.

Oaktree appear to be following a more patient approach. The fund focuses less on a quick overhaul of the club and more on financial stability, refinancing the debts and preserving Inter's value over the long term.

We cover the comparison between the two ownership models in more detail in the concluding part of this mini-series. For Oaktree itself, the takeover meant a major change. An investor normally concerned mainly with companies and organisations in major financial difficulty suddenly had control of one of the largest football clubs in Europe. The fund had already gained some experience with football through the French club SM Caen, which it took over in 2020. But Inter operate at a completely different level.

Yet the financial market reacted remarkably calmly. Inter's €415 million in bonds remained largely stable in value in May and June 2024. The rating agencies also left the creditworthiness of these loans unchanged. That matters, because it shows the financial markets saw little additional risk in the transition to Oaktree.

The credit market thus understood more quickly than much of the football media that the Oaktree takeover did not cause a financial crisis, but rather provided greater stability. The uncertainty over the club's financing decreased and a professional investor came to the helm, one accustomed to dealing with large debts and financial risks.

The clearest indication of Oaktree's stabilising effect came in 2025. Inter refinanced their debts at 4.52%, sending the annual interest costs sharply lower.

In the end, the central idea behind the Suning model turned out not to work. The ownership group assumed sporting success would ultimately lead to sufficient commercial growth to bear the high debt burden. The trophies did indeed come. But the revenue did not grow quickly enough to pay the costs and debts that came with that model.

The financial turnaround

The financial consequences of the transition to Oaktree are best seen in the figures for the 2024/25 financial year. These show a club that is finally making a profit again from its day-to-day activities, but still carries the financial legacy of the Suning era with it.

The profit and loss account is now beginning to look healthy and sustainable. The balance sheet still needs to be repaired further.

Income and expenditure

In 2024/25 Inter achieved a record turnover from their main activities of approximately €551 million according to Swiss Ramble's calculation. According to the club's own figures, the turnover came out at approximately €567 million.

The difference is mainly down to the way income from transfers and other supplementary income is processed. Turnover rose by approximately €144 million compared with the previous year. That amounts to growth of approximately 35%.

The largest contribution came from broadcasting-rights income. That rose to approximately €265 million, an increase of around 50%. The long Champions League campaign and participation in the Club World Cup provided the main additional income. According to the available figures, the Club World Cup part generated approximately €31 million in one-off income.

At the same time, this shows how volatile this income source can be. The amounts UEFA pay out depend heavily on sporting performance and participation in European competitions. As a result, this income is less predictable than, for example, commercial income or income from an own stadium.

Match income exceeded €100 million for the first time and reached approximately €104 million. According to Swiss Ramble's calculation, this includes approximately €4 million in income from season tickets. The club's financial statements do not.

The Champions League semi-final against Barcelona alone is said to have generated approximately €14 million. This set a new Italian record for the revenue from a single match. Commercial income also grew, to approximately €160 million. A stronger sponsor base and greater international visibility drove that rise.

The shirt contract with Betsson, reportedly worth approximately €30 million per year, became the largest shirt sponsorship deal in the history of Italian football. Inter also extended the partnership with Nike until 2031. According to the available information, that agreement guarantees a fixed annual fee of more than €20 million. With performance bonuses, the total value could rise towards €30 million per year in the coming seasons.

On the cost side, wage costs rose to approximately €253 million. That is around €26 million more than a year earlier. Bonuses that players and staff received on account of the sporting successes explain a significant part of that increase. More importantly, though, income grew much faster than wage costs.

The costs Inter incur in accounting terms for players also fell sharply. When a club buys a player, that transfer fee is not booked as a cost all at once. The amount is spread over the term of the contract. Those annual costs came out at approximately €61 million, compared with €96 million a year earlier. Four years earlier that amount was still around €137 million.

As a result, the ratio between the cost of the playing squad and income also improved considerably. If we add the wages and the player costs together, the total player costs come out at approximately €314 million.

Set against the UEFA-adjusted income, €551 million in core turnover plus an average of €36 million per year in transfer profits over three years, the ratio came out at approximately 53.5%. That is well below the UEFA limit of 70%.

Even in a less favourable scenario, in which turnover would fall back to approximately €500 million, the ratio would still be manageable at around 58.6%. That points to a much healthier cost model than during the peak years of the Suning era.

Perhaps the final result tells the clearest story. Inter recorded a net profit of approximately €35 million. Even more importantly: the profit from normal business operations came out at approximately €69 million, even before income from transfers.

That difference is important. Under Suning, transfers were often a kind of financial emergency solution. Players were sold to offset structural losses from day-to-day operations.

Under Oaktree, the profit increasingly seems to come from the football club itself, rather than from selling valuable players. Transfers no longer need to offset the losses. Day-to-day operations are beginning to become sustainable on their own strength. A small caveat remains in place, however: we still have only a few years to test this development against. Nevertheless, the current figures point to a hopeful financial future for Inter.

Balance sheet

Despite the return to profit, Inter's balance sheet continues to show the consequences of the previous ownership period. Equity was still negative and came out at approximately -€12 million. That was, however, a considerable improvement compared with approximately -€100 million a year earlier.

Three things drove the improvement: the net profit, the conversion of owner loans into equity and approximately €52 million in new money that Oaktree put into the club.

Maurits Linders

Chart: development of Inter's equity

The development of total debt also shows that recovery is proceeding step by step. The trend is clearly positive: total liabilities have fallen from their highest level. Yet the absolute amounts remain considerable in relation to Inter's equity. That underlines how much debt was built up during the Suning era.

Maurits Linders

Chart: development of Inter's total debt

In short: income and expenditure are recovering faster than the balance sheet. Inter no longer make structural losses, but the legacy of years in which sporting success was largely financed with borrowed money has not yet completely disappeared.

Cash flows

The amount of money Inter generated from day-to-day operations improved considerably in 2024/25. The club reported cash flow from day-to-day operations of approximately €107 million. That is almost certainly one of the strongest results in the club's recent history.

Swiss Ramble arrive at approximately €146 million. The difference lies in the way various costs are taken into account. The lower amount includes, among other things, approximately €6 million in depreciation on other assets, €35 million in interest paid and approximately €10 million in taxes paid.

That difference is important. Before interest and taxes are paid, the football club generated a lot of money. After paying interest and taxes, considerably less of that remained.

Yet the improvement is significant. Higher income from UEFA, more matchday income, commercial growth and lower player costs finally ensured that the day-to-day activities actually generated a lot of money as well. Unlike in earlier years, Inter no longer needed to rely primarily on transfers or financial support from the owner to keep the business model running.

Investment in infrastructure is rising at the same time. Inter are reported to have plans to invest approximately €100 million in modernising the training complex and other important facilities.

That fits with Oaktree's emphasis on improving the club's assets and creating long-term value. It marks a shift from investing solely in the playing squad towards investments that make the club stronger as an organisation. That same thinking plays an important role in the San Siro project, which we cover in the next part.

Overall, though, Inter spent approximately €46 million more cash than came in. New capital from Oaktree, roughly €49 million, largely absorbed that shortfall. This also makes clear the remaining tension in the model: day-to-day operations have improved strongly, but the club's financial position still needs support.

The overall picture is therefore nuanced. Inter are making a profit again from their day-to-day activities, generate a considerable amount of money, are reducing their debt and have much better financial ratios.

At the same time, the balance sheet still carries the consequences of the previous ownership period. The turnaround has begun, but the process of reducing the debt further has not yet been completed.

The stadium, the sale and the future

Inter's future now revolves around three things that are strongly interlinked: the development of the new San Siro, the moment at which Oaktree ultimately sell their stake, and the quality and sustainability of the club's income. The stadium is the clearest opportunity to create additional value over the long term.

In September 2025, Milan's city council approved the sale of San Siro and the surrounding area to Inter and AC Milan. The two clubs are planning a new stadium there with approximately 71,500 places as part of a larger development project.

The project provides for a modern stadium designed by Foster + Partners and MANICA. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Banco BPM and BPER Banca are involved in the financing, among others.

For Inter, the reason for wanting a new stadium is fairly simple. The club still does not own its stadium and therefore has a structural disadvantage compared with many top clubs in the Premier League. The current San Siro is iconic, but its age, the municipal ownership structure and the outdated commercial opportunities all limit the income Inter can extract from it.

As discussed in the earlier part of this mini-series about Milan, the stadium has, among others, the following limitations:

Limited opportunities for luxury and corporate hospitality arrangements

A limited number of VIP and corporate places

Little scope to link commercial activities and real estate to the stadium

Fewer opportunities to earn money outside matchdays

Limited opportunities to derive income from the stadium's name

In the modern world of football, those are important factors. Football Benchmark's RevPEPAS metric, revenue per event per available seat, shows the difference clearly:

AC Milan: €40

Inter: €41

Juventus (peak in 2018/19): €73

Real Madrid: €124

PSG: €137

The problem, then, is not that Inter have too few fans or that the brand is insufficiently well known. Both Milan clubs regularly draw more than 70,000 spectators. The problem is the infrastructure.

A modern stadium could provide precisely the kind of stable income that large professional investors attach great value to: luxury seats, corporate hospitality arrangements, the stadium's name, catering, concerts and other events outside matchdays.

This fits with a broader development within European football. More and more clubs are trying to become owners of their stadium in order to be less dependent on unpredictable income from television and sporting performance. Yet the stadium also brings a dilemma with it. The project could cost more than one billion euros and would probably have to be financed with a combination of own money and loans.

For a club still in the process of recovering from the debt burden of the Suning era, that is of great importance. A new stadium can raise the ceiling of income considerably over the long term, but it can also cause a new debt burden before the old one has been fully reduced.

The new San Siro – three options

At present, Oaktree in effect have three strategic possibilities. The first is the role of passive owner. Oaktree could stabilise the finances, refinance the debts, keep the sporting performance up to standard and then look for a buyer relatively quickly.

That does not seem very likely, however. With such an approach, Oaktree would not be able to incorporate a significant part of the future stadium value into the value of the club itself. That would make Inter less attractive to potential buyers and would probably also depress the eventual sale price. In short: value would be left on the table.

The second and probably most logical option is above all to prepare the stadium project for the future. In that scenario, Oaktree do not necessarily have to finance and complete the stadium themselves. Above all, they must ensure the project becomes credible and feasible.

That means arranging the necessary political approvals, advancing the planning, working out financing options, reducing uncertainties and ensuring the stadium project is so far advanced that a future buyer can put money into it with confidence.

That difference is crucial. A buyer who takes over Inter while there is a credible and far-advanced stadium project in place is not only buying the current club. They are also buying the future growth in profitability embedded in that project. Greater certainty around the stadium therefore makes the club more valuable, because future income becomes more predictable and easier to expand.

The relationship with AC Milan also becomes strategically important as a result. RedBird have a major interest in helping the project along, because infrastructure forms an important part of their own investment strategy for Milan.

For RedBird, the stadium is above all an engine for growth: a way of greatly increasing the club's recurring income. For Oaktree, the stadium is above all a way of increasing Inter's value and making the eventual sale more attractive. Their interests are therefore not exactly the same, but they run sufficiently in parallel to make progress together. Both owners need certainty about the infrastructure to make the next step in the value development of their clubs possible.

For more insight into RedBird's infrastructure strategy at AC Milan, I refer you to my earlier article about RedBird's approach at AC Milan. The joint approach also makes the project more financially feasible.

Inter and Milan can jointly bear the costs of construction, infrastructure, financing and operation. As a result, each club has to put less money on the table than if they were to develop a stadium separately.

For Inter that is all the more important because of the debts from the Suning era that are still present. A joint stadium lowers the financial pressure that a fully own stadium would place on the club's financial position.

The third option is to become the full owner of the new infrastructure themselves. Oaktree could then co-finance and oversee construction through to completion. A project of more than one billion euros, however, entails considerable political, structural, financial and execution risks. On top of that, Italian bureaucratic procedures could considerably delay the planning.

For an investor that focuses on financially distressed companies and normally works with a certain investment period, tying up capital in such a project for seven to ten years is probably not ideal. The more obvious route is for Oaktree to do what they are good at: reducing uncertainty and ensuring that a future buyer is willing to pay considerably more for Inter.

The stadium strategy must, incidentally, be viewed with some nuance. Research into investments in football stadiums in the Premier League shows that expansions of existing stadiums often go hand in hand with better sporting performance in the following years.

With completely new stadiums that connection is less clear. That does nothing to detract from the financial logic of the project. It merely shows we should not simply assume that a new stadium automatically leads to more trophies.

The broader economic logic, however, remains strong. More stable and recurring income from a stadium increases the financial room a club has to invest in its squad. And because in European football there is a strong long-term relationship between the level of spending and sporting success, better infrastructure could in time also increase Inter's sporting possibilities, both on and off the pitch.

That difference is also directly relevant to the eventual sale of the club by Oaktree. In that light, the valuation of more than one billion dollars mentioned by the Financial Times should probably be seen as a floor rather than a ceiling, certainly if there is increasing certainty around the stadium in the coming years.

Yet one important caveat remains: the quality of the current profit. The 2024/25 financial year was historic in financial terms, but part of the result came from income that can fluctuate greatly and may not recur every year. Think of the income from the Club World Cup, the long Champions League campaign and income from transfers.

Giuseppe Marotta has himself indicated that future profitability is still dependent on participation in the Champions League and on transfer income. Inter's financial model is therefore clearly healthier than during the Suning era, but the club is not yet fully protected against sporting setbacks.

A new stadium will not completely remove that dependence, but it can make the income base considerably more stable and more varied. And perhaps that is ultimately the most important lesson from Inter's modern financial history: football clubs can try to force success more quickly with borrowed money, but it is infrastructure and recurring income that ultimately provide lasting financial resilience.

Conclusion: the price of success

Inter's profit is genuinely earned, but at the same time financing also made it possible. First, future income was sold in 2017, then again in 2022, then refinanced again in 2025. In the end, the creditor even became the owner of the club in May 2024.

The lesson is not that football clubs should abandon their ambitions. Ambition is essential in football. The lesson is that ambition without a financial buffer can become dangerous. When spending rises faster than recurring income and future income is used to pay for today's success, control slowly shifts away from the club.

Suning brought sporting success. But the price for that was a structural dependence on external financing. Inter's trophies and championships were real. So too were the debts behind them.

In modern football, the way a club is financed is therefore long since no longer just a financial choice. In the end, the way a club deals with money and debt can even determine who owns the club.



