From playing FIFA to partnering Alli & Kane – Foyth admits to Tottenham nerves

The Argentine defender has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence, with Spurs having snapped him up from Estudiantes in the summer of 2017

Juan Foyth admits nerves contributed to a shaky start at Tottenham, with the youngster having gone from “playing FIFA at home to training with the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli”.

The Argentine defender was snapped up by Spurs from Estudiantes for £8 million ($10m) in the summer of 2017.

His potential was noted by countryman Mauricio Pochettino and he was taken to England after making just nine senior appearances in his homeland.

Tottenham have eased him into Premier League life, with his bow only made this season, and the 20-year-old admits it has taken him a while to get fully adjusted to the brightest of spotlights.

He told the club’s matchday programme ahead of an FA Cup third round clash with Tranmere: “It's been a really good first 16 months for me. I'm really happy to be here. The staff and my team-mates are good people so I've been enjoying every day, every moment I have here.

“I'm here because this is a big club. We have a lot of strong players and the staff have great plans for every player - that was a big factor in why I signed for Spurs.

“When I arrived I was very nervous because one day I was playing FIFA at home and the next I was training with the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli, so it was a big change for me.

“My new team-mates have had a big impact though and they helped me a lot. I might have been nervous initially, but they received me well which gave me a lot of confidence and meant I could enjoy my time."

Foyth, who made his Spurs debut against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup last season, added: “I think I was a different player at that time to what I am now.

“I wasn't really fully prepared to play in the Premier League back then but after training extensively with players like Davinson [Sanchez], Jan [Vertonghen] and Toby [Alderweireld] and against such quality forward players that we have here, I think I have learned a lot in that time.”

So impressive has his progress been in England that Foyth is now a senior international with Argentina, with his first cap earned in a friendly clash with Mexico in November 2018.

“The last few months have been incredible for me,” he said.

“I've really enjoyed it recently, but I can't stop. I have to keep working and keep improving every day.

“I think I have improved a lot in the time I have been here. It was a good decision I feel, to come here. I've got a great bond with my team-mates and I'm enjoying every moment here.”