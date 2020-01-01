From missing Messi to training from home - How Gabriel Quak is getting on during Singapore's Circuit Breaker

The Singapore international is determined to remain positive during the Covid-19 crisis as he looks back on a glittering career so far

It’s been almost two months since the government announced the advent of the Circuit Breaker, a vastly elevated set of safe distancing measures designed to slow the rapid spread of the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore.

With incredibly tight restrictions governing the public’s ability to move around outdoors, make use of public fitness facilities and maintain our exercise routines, it’s definitely been a difficult couple of months for those of us who prize physical fitness over all else. None more so than Singapore’s professional footballers, whose very careers depend on their ability to remain in tip-top condition throughout the year.

It’s been no different for Singapore international Gabriel Quak. With 35 caps and five international goals to his name so far, the Nike athlete is as big a name as you’ll find in the local football setup. Having already picked up Malaysian and medals and having played in front of packed stadiums in ’s top flight, the 29-year-old now spends his days just like the rest of us, isolating at home with his family.

More teams

“I’ll wake up once my kids wake up, and then the day begins with breakfast,” he tells Goal in an exclusive interview.

“On alternate days, I’ll run at the park in the evening and then do grocery shopping for the family for dinner the following day. My typical day’s probably like everyone else’s to be honest!”

Ever the family man, Gabriel has made no secret of his desire to spend time and bond with his young family. Following his departure from ’s Navy FC in 2018, the winger received significant offers from both Thai and Indonesian clubs, who were interested in signing him. However, after finding out that his wife Melissa was expecting their second child, Gabriel began seriously considering a return to Singapore. Already feeling upset at having missed out on a lot of his firstborn's childhood moments, there was only one thought on his mind, to return home and make up for lost time.

As such, despite many Singaporeans bemoaning the impacts of the Circuit Breaker’s stay-at-home measures, the former Lions XII man has taken a very different view.

“I choose to look at this CB in a positive way, whereby it has forced everyone to be home, thus forging stronger family bonds, and of course to take a good look at your parents whom you seldom see before due to work or any other reasons. I think this period really is a life lesson to all to cherish and appreciate the things we have. A time for self-reflection for sure!” he stated.

“I resonate with the saying, ‘No lock will be without a key’ and I think the same goes with ‘God won’t create problems without a solution’.

“If you think you’re in a bad situation, always remember there’s someone else that may have it worse. It isn’t easy but being positive is always the first step."

It’s not been all Netflix and late mornings with the family though. Recognising the importance of keeping himself fit, Gabriel cited his evening park jogs and the occasional Zoom workout session with his Lion City Sailors teammates as hugely important in helping him remain in shape.

One thing which has hit him hard, though, is the absence of professional football, both his own and that of the big leagues on television.

“I’m definitely missing it because it is something that’s been a routine and it feels like a big part of my life has been taken away. Evenings don’t feel the same,” he explained.

And, there is one player in particular he misses watching more than most.

“My favourite player is Lionel Messi. I enjoy watching players like him, who are able to create something out of nothing, and so as best as I can, I try to model my games after players like him!”

As someone who has played in arguably Southeast Asia’s top league, the Thai League 1, Gabriel is part of just a handful of Singaporeans to have plied their trade in the Land of Smiles. Donning the number 22 shirt for Navy, it’s fair to say the winger pulled out all the stops to ensure he assimilated into the culture, doing his best to settle into what was a brand-new environment.

“I think the year away in Thailand was a year to remember. There were many firsts for me – it was the first time away to play professionally, I was the first Singaporean to score in the Thai league too! It forced me to grow up quickly to adapt and I think it really shaped me out a lot, stepping out of my comfort zone to a place of another culture and language, I’m thankfully I adapted well. First thing I did was to engage a Thai teacher because I want to be able to communicate off the field,” he explained.

However, despite recognising the massive benefits of securing a stint overseas at a top club, Gabriel was eager to warn young players to exercise caution when deciding on a move abroad, rather than simply jumping at the first sign of interest.

“If the opportunity (to play abroad) presents itself, I say why not? Especially for younger players, your career is short, so if not now, then when right? But not every move will be bed of roses, so I would advise to consider it properly and weigh what’s best for oneself,” he elaborated.

With Gabriel’s children growing up and entering school though, he acknowledged that it would be unfair to uproot his family to move overseas, making it difficult for himself to play abroad again during his career. Nonetheless, having already played professionally in three of Southeast Asia’s top leagues, he has seen plenty of what the region has to offer footballing wise.

“All three have different styles!” he said, when quizzed on the differences he encountered in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

“The Thai league is more technical whereas the Malaysian league is more robust. SPL is like little of this and that. But we lose out in terms of fans. A full stadium brings up the tempo of the game,” he conceded.

Thankfully, Singapore’s current national team is blessed with a sizeable contingent of players playing across all three of those leagues. With four Malaysia-based players, four Thailand-based ones and even one playing up in Norway, the Lions have a good mix of players playing both locally and abroad. As they gear up for (what might still be) an AFF Suzuki Cup year, Gabriel has high expectations for both himself and the team, who have failed to make it past the Group Stage since winning the competition in 2012.

“I think each year, the semi finals is the bare minimum. From then, it’s a home-away and anything could happen,” he said.

“Yes, we have to admit the gap (between Singapore and its rivals) has widened. At this level, results matter, but I’m glad we have shown that in the recent months.

Article continues below

"I think the distinct difference between us and the rest is they have continuous string of players coming up. Right now, we sadly don’t have many. I think as young players, the only thing you need to fight off is distractions, staying focused, staying hungry, committed and grounded. Many talented and promising young players fade off due to bad influence and when they go on to NS."

Citing a personal ambition of seeing Singapore become a regular team, Gabriel is determined not to let this Circuit Breaker period pass him by. With a rigorous workout schedule and the motivation to match, he is dead set on returning to football at the top of his game, once the SPL season is allowed to resume. Until then, his focus remains on keeping fit, staying focused and of course, spending time with his family.

In line with its ‘You Can’t Stop Us’ initiative, Nike is offering inspiration and information to help everyone stay active, positive and healthy - together. You can stay active and get expert guidance from local Nike athletes, trainers, and coaches in live-streamed sessions every week by visiting nike.com .