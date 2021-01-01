‘From champs to lambs’ – Salah’s Liverpool slammed after lacklustre Newcastle United draw

Football fans have lashed out at Jurgen Klopp’s men following their recent result against Steve Bruce’s Magpies

Football fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with Liverpool’s 1-1 result versus Newcastle United in Saturday’s Premier League encounter.

Before welcoming Steve Bruce’s team to Anfield, the Reds had played out the same scoreline at Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United, where they conceded a late equaliser.

Against the Magpies, Jurgen Klopp’s side started on a good note – with Mohamed Salah giving them a third-minute lead.

Article continues below

The visitors, though, ensured that the fixture ended all square courtesy of an equaliser from super-sub Joseph Willock with the last kick of the game.

This result is a massive blow to Liverpool’s Champions League qualification hopes, and that has evoked a barrage of criticism from Twitter users.

Liverpool

Now a team

Who give the ball away

Last 15 minutes called it



First half called it



We will fail too often in matches if dont find solutions

End of @LFC — alan seymour (@sportmarketing1) April 24, 2021

I love seeing Liverpool supporters cry. It's my daily medicine, my weekly energy, my monthly inspiration and yearly motivation. Their loss is the one and only reason I'm still alive, I was born to love and enjoy their failure. :) — faisal (@Faizalicious__) April 24, 2021

venezia gave up 2 goals in added time and lost last week so liverpool’s bullshit today can’t hurt me — justin block* (@JBlock49) April 24, 2021

Liverpool FC finishing top four is over — Amos Kituyi (@KituyiAmos) April 24, 2021

I think Klopp wants to win the UEL just so he can add it to his Liverpool trophies — Next Challenge❤️🙏🏾⚪🇳🇬 (@i_am_Oriade) April 24, 2021

Seriously liverpool shot themselves in the foot with that game sincerely .... They should av scored more goals in the first half of that game — Half amazing (@seun_ibitoye) April 24, 2021

Liverpool hahaha what a drama — Profesional Dreamer (@kalrasdj) April 24, 2021

Joe Willock putting Liverpool in the mud. Not the champions throwing away more points at home and closer to Arteta than the title. pic.twitter.com/C6PxgetlTx — Big C 🕵🏾‍♂️ (@FlexInTheCity) April 24, 2021

Liverpool makes me sad. From champs to lambs. Lmao! — HitMan-Izzy (@IzzatElKhawaja) April 24, 2021

What a shame Liverpool — nino_notnice (@Ad3niran5420) April 24, 2021

Can we re apply for the super League?

I don't think we'll make top 4 this year lol #LIVNEW #Liverpool — YES SIRRRR (@omarih4) April 24, 2021

Liverpool attackers are clinical anymore. — Thami Thabethe ➐ (@Thami_Thabethe1) April 24, 2021

Why are Liverpool continuing to play Firmino? It takes ZERO away from the incredible years he’s had with us but he’s been terrible for 18 months. It’s time to go. — C O L (@ColTalbot1) April 24, 2021

Liverpool at Anfield in 2021:



146 shots

4 goals

2.7% conversion rate



Pathetic. — AnfieldHour (@AnfieIdHour) April 24, 2021

Liverpool has walked through the Valley of Shadow of Death this season, and they're still below the table in the Presence of their top rivals. — Health Is Flora Ojukwu's (@ChairmanOnuoha) April 24, 2021

#LIV 1-1 #NEW (via @StatsZone ): Liverpool have had seven clear-cut chances against Newcastle this season and have missed the lot. Probably four pivotal points dropped right there. pic.twitter.com/qSvmu3LO11 — Andrew Beasley 💙 (@BassTunedToRed) April 24, 2021

Liverpool: we will play in the Champions League next season



Uefa: pic.twitter.com/vIneJPs8Li — Rigo☺🌟🇬🇭 (@NiiRigo7) April 24, 2021

Liverpool’s season sum up in a picture 🙂🙃 pic.twitter.com/eKAoYRi3WO — Vergil Chui (@VCKF92) April 24, 2021

As it Stands Hopefully Liverpool Keep practicing Social Distancing from the Champions League — 1RexSarkcess👑🇬🇭🇰🇷 (@RexfordKingsley) April 24, 2021

Liverpool in the mud😂😂😂😂😂 — KEVO🍁 (@kevoprince_) April 24, 2021

Willock loves scoring against Liverpool🔥 pic.twitter.com/XcxeN7QEIO — Dennis Kalstrøm (@ItsReed34) April 24, 2021

Lets laugh at Manifest Liverpool and Akua Saucy 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — BURNERX🧢 (@QuasiBurnerx) April 24, 2021

Liverpool is such a joke 🤣🤣🤣 — AYOMIDE😊🎉 (@OTUNBA_AYOMIDE) April 24, 2021

So Liverpool can't even capitalise on one week of rest + no European football to think about in midweek. Clearly e pass village people matter. #LIVNEW — Olakunle FAYIGA (@kfayiga) April 24, 2021