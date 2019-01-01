French commentator causes outrage with racist remarks towards Strasbourg star Da Costa
French pundit Daniel Bravo caused plenty of controversy for a racist comment during Strasbourg's win over Reims.
Bravo, a former Paris Saint-Germain player, was commentating on the match for beIN Sports as Strasbourg went on to win 4-0.
Following a goal from Strasbourg forward Nuno da Costa, Bravo said that the effort was "not bad for a black guy".
The comment caused immediate controversy in France with beIN rapidly issuing an apology for the remark.
beIN SPORTS rappelle qu’elle lutte contre toutes les discriminations, en particulier le racisme, et promeut la diversité, l’égalité et le respect au travers de l’ensemble de ses retransmissions.
— beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) April 3, 2019
"beIN SPORTS and its consultant apologise for the remarks made during the Strasbourg - Reims match, which can be considered shocking and are counter to the values advocated by the channel and its editorial staff," the statement said.
"beIN SPORTS recalls that it fights against all forms of discrimination, in particular racism, and promotes diversity, equality and respect through all its broadcasts."
Bravo also was quick to make amends, as he met with Da Costa after the match.
Da Costa immediately issued a statement offering forgiveness to the pundit, as he took to Twitter to defend what he saw as a one-time mistake.
Pas d’inquiétude, un lapsus ça arrive, il travaille trop! @beinsports_FR arrêtez les matchs en milieu de semaine svp 😉 pic.twitter.com/MOITun9t15— Nuno Da Costa (@Nuno_DC) April 3, 2019
"No worries, a slip of the tongue happens, he works too much! @beinsports_EN stop the games in the middle of the week please," Da Costa said in a tweet accompanied by a photo with the commentator.
The incident comes just one day after Moise Kean was targeted by racist chants with team-mate Leonardo Bonucci coming under fire for saying the forward deserved some of the blame for taunting the crowd.
Da Costa, a member of the Cape Verde national team, has scored seven goals for Strasbourg this season.
The club sit ninth in the league table and will return to the pitch on Sunday to take on Ligue 1 leaders PSG.