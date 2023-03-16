Freiburg vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the match between Freiburg and Juventus on TV in the United Kingdom.

Juventus will take on Freiburg at the Europa-Park Stadion in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie on Thursday.



The Bianconeri have a slender lead to protect in Germany after they won 1-0 in the first leg in Turin. Angel Di Maria was the difference-maker between the two sides and will hope to put up an impressive show in the decisive away fixture as well.

They head into this match on the back of a 4-2 win against Sampdoria in Serie A, with a brace from Adrien Rabiot sealing the three points.

They have progressed from each of their last nine major European knockout ties when they've won the first leg, which should further boost their morale.

Meanwhile, this will be Freiburg's first home match against any Italian side. They beat Hoffenheim in a 2-1 thriller last Sunday in the Bundesliga and will be hoping to replicate their heroics against the Italian giants.

So, which TV channel is the game on, and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Freiburg vs Juventus date & kick-off time

Game: Freiburg vs Juventus Date: March 16, 2023 Kick-off: 5:45 pm GMT Venue: Europa Park Stadion

How to watch Freiburg vs Juventus on TV & live stream online

In the UK, the fixture can be watched live on BT Sport 7 with live streaming available on the BT Sport app and website.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 7 BT Sport website/app

Freiburg team news and squad

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is the only confirmed absentee for Freiburg, with Philipp Lienhart doubtful for the clash with a thigh injury.

Freiburg possible XI: Flekken; Kubler, Gulde, Ginter, Gunter; Eggestein, Hofler; Doan, Gregoritsch, Grifo; Holer

Position Players Goalkeepers Uphoff, Flekken, Atubolu. Defenders Gulde, Kubler, Ezekwem, Sildillia, Ginter, Gunter, Schmidt, Basambundu, Treu, Hoti. Midfielders Schmid, Eggestein, Keitel, Wagner, Hofler, Jeong, Grifo, Weibhaupt, Rohl, Engelhardt, Furrer, Doan, Baur, Kehl, Fahrner. Forwards Holer, Gregoritsch, Petersen, Sallai, Vermeij.

Juventus team news and squad

Juventus will miss Arkadiusz Milik, Federico Chiesa, and Paul Pogba due to injuries. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Vlahovic