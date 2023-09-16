Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Freiburg and Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Bundesliga when the two sides clash at the Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday.

The hosts are a point above Dortmund on the league standings despite being on the receiving end of a 5-0 beating against Stuttgart in their previous outing.

Whereas Edin Terzic's men let go of a two-goal lead in the four-goal draw against Heidenheim the last time out but are unbeaten in their three games in the German top flight this season.

Freiburg vs Dortmund kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm BST Venue: Europa-Park Stadion

The Bundesliga match between Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm BST on September 16 in the United Kingdom (UK).

Team news & squads

Freiburg team news

Freiburg boss Christian Streich will not be able to avail the services of Christian Gunter and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh on account of injuries.

Michael Gregoritsch is set to feature at the tip of a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Roland Sallai, Lucas Holer and Vincenzo Grifo in support.

Freiburg possible XI: Atubolu; Sildillia, Ginter, Lienhart, Kubler; Eggestein, Hofler; Sallai, Holer, Grifo; Gregoritsch.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Atubolu, Muller, Uphoff Defenders: Lienhart, Ginter, Schmidt, Gulde, Rosenfelder, Makengo, Sildillia, Kubler Midfielders: Keitel, Hofler, Eggestein, Rohl, Grifo, Weisshaupt, Doan, Sallai Forwards: Philipp, Adamu, Gregoritsch, Holer

Dortmund team news

It's a lengthier injury list for the visitors who have to make do without the likes of Julien Duranville, Niclas Fullkrug, Gregor Kobel, Thomas Meunier and Mateu Morey Bauza through injuries.

To add to Terzic's selection woes, Giovanni Reyna and Ramy Bensebaini are doubts.

Sebastien Haller is expected to start alongside Donyell Malen and Karim Adeyemi in the front three, while midfield would consist of Marcel Sabitzer, Emre Can and Julian Brandt in a 4-3-3 arrangement.

Dortmund possible XI: Meyer; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Malen, Haller, Adeyemi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wofl Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna, Reus Forwards: Haller, Moukoko, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Feb 4, 2023 Borussia Dortmund 5-1 Freiburg Bundesliga Aug 12, 2022 Freiburg 1-3 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Jan 14, 2022 Borussia Dortmund 5-1 Freiburg Bundesliga Aug 21, 2021 Freiburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Feb 6, 2021 Freiburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

