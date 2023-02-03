Fred reveals Ten Hag's three golden rules that Man Utd squad must follow

Manchester United midfielder Fred has revealed three rules that new manager Erik ten Hag has introduced at Old Trafford this season.

Man Utd improving under Ten Hag

Manager has installed new rules

Fred reveals changes he's made

WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag has managed to turn around Manchester United's fortunes since taking over as manager at Old Trafford. The team are fourth in the Premier League and into the final of the Carabao Cup. Fred has offered some insight into the improvements Ten Hag has made at the club and what he wants from his players.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He is a good coach and has helped us a lot. Now we have an identity to show to other teams," he told The Times. "He has put rules [up] inside the dressing room — don’t be late, don’t do wrong things, always do what you can to help your partner — and that’s important. We are growing every day."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag has certainly meant what he has said too. Top scorer Marcus Rashford was benched earlier this season after oversleeping and missing a team meeting, while Ten Hag also dropped Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese superstar left the team's win over Tottenham early.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.