Fraser has played his last game for Bournemouth, Howe confirms

Everton, Tottenham and Arsenal have all been linked with 'The Wee Man', who will leave the Cherries after refusing a contract extension

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has confirmed winger Ryan Fraser will not play for the club again.

Fraser opted against signing a short-term extension to his current contract, which expires on June 30, to cover the remainder of the rescheduled Premier League season.

The 26-year-old international has been linked with , and among others and Howe insists he only wants players who are fully focused on Bournemouth's battle against relegation.

The Cherries are in the relegation zone, sitting third bottom but level on points with West Ham and immediately above them, as they prepare to restart their campaign at home to on Saturday.

"I don't think I was particularly surprised by his decision," Howe told a news conference. "It's been clear to us as a club for some time that Ryan was not going to sign a new contract with us.

"The first thing to say on this is no-one could have predicted what would have happened with the virus, the season shutting down and then being extended. Ryan's then found himself in a very difficult position because of that.

"He has now played his last game for the football club. He won't be involved with us for the last nine games.

"I only want players who are fully focused on the relegation battle that we have ahead and I'm looking forward to doing that with my squad.

"These are the most important games this football club has had in recent times and we need everybody in the same position mentally, fight tooth and nail for the football club.

"Ryan, due to his contract situation, can't commit to that. Two games for us wasn't going to make the difference. We need a nine-game commitment and he can't give that at this moment in time.

"We go ahead with the current squad and probably the strongest squad I've had to pick from this season. Hopefully that will show in the games we have.

"[Fraser] didn't deserve this ending but the circumstances that have arisen have meant this has happened.

"I'm sad for him because he's had a really good link with the supporters and they've really loved him during his time here. The way it's ended is uncomfortable for me and it's sad because it shouldn't have ended like this."

Fraser joined Bournemouth from in January 2013, when they were still in League One. He has made 208 appearances for the club, scoring 24 times.